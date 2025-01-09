How To Watch No. 13 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Georgia Tech has been off for the past week, but they put their undefeated season on the line tonight at home against Virginia Tech. The Hokies are going to be a solid opponent tonight, as they are coming off of a win vs Miami and are considered a bubble team for this year's NCAA Tournament.
One of five undefeated teams remaining in the country, Georgia Tech looks to extend its win streak to 16-straight games after defeating Syracuse, 85-68. Four Yellow Jackets finished in double figures paced by Dani Carnegie’s 28-point performance. Carnegie hit a career-high six three-pointers in the victory to help the Jackets record their 13th double-digit victory this season. Zoe Smith also had a productive night against the Orange, recording her second double-double as a Jacket with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Virginia Tech comes into the midweek tilt off a 68-64 win at Miami to snap a two-game skid to open conference play. The Hokies dropped games against Duke and Florida State before logging their first ACC win of the season against the Hurricanes. Four Hokies are leading the offensive front, averaging double-figures on the season. Carleigh Wenzel leads the charge, chipping in 14.3 points per game, while Rose Micheaux adds 11.8 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game.
Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are meeting for the 23rd time on the hardwood on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets look to snap a three-game skid against the Hokies and collect their first win since 2021. Despite the three-game skid, Georgia Tech holds the lead in the all-time series, 12-10, and owns a 6-3 advantage when competing in Atlanta.
Here is how you can watch the game tonight.
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 | 7 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Live Stats: Click Here
Related Links
Bleav Georgia Tech: Transfer Portal Updates and Basketball Talk For the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land In B/R's Way-Too-Early Top 25 For Next Season
Four-Star Georgia Tech DB Signee Dalen Penson Is Standing Out At Navy All-American Bowl Practices