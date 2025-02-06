How To Watch No. 17 Georgia Tech vs SMU: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's ACC Showdown
No. 17 Georgia Tech has won three out of their last four games and they hope to make it four out of five when they face SMU tonight in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech has a brief appearance at home in the midst of playing three of four games on the road, to welcome SMU to McCamish Pavilion on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 77-66 road victory at Miami on Sunday. Five Jackets finished in double-figures guided by Zoe Smith and Kara Dunn, each chipping in 16 points. Dunn is one of three Jackets averaging double-figures on the season. The junior, who chips in a team-high 15.6 points per game, is joined by Dani Carnegie (14.9 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (12.9 ppg).
SMU looks to snap a seven-game skid entering the weekend. The Mustangs have picked up conference wins over Stanford and Syracuse in their first season as members of the ACC. Thursday’s tilt will be SMU’s seventh road ACC game of the season. Nya Robertson leads the squad offensively, averaging 19.7 points, while Jessica Peterson just misses averaging a double-double behind 9.9 points and a team-high 12.1 rebounds per game.
The Yellow Jackets and Mustangs will meet on the hardwood for the first time in program history on Thursday. SMU was one of three new programs to join the Atlantic Coast Conference in July 2024.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
No. 17 GEORGIA TECH (18-4, 6-4 ACC) vs. SMU (10-13, 2-9 ACC)
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 | 7 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Nick Klos, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
