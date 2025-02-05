Georgia Tech Football: Eric Rivers Named As Potential Instant Impact Transfer For 2025
One of the biggest commitments that came from the first transfer portal window was when former FIU receiver Eric Rivers turned down plenty of other power five offers to come play for Georgia Tech. Rivers was one of the most productive receivers in the portal and after losing Eric Singleton Jr to the transfer portal along with other players running out of eligibility, Georgia Tech needed to land some more talent in the portal and they did.
Rivers was ranked No. 41 in the final 247Sports transfer portal rankings and analyst Cooper Petagna talked about the potential for Rivers to be an instant impact player right away for the Yellow Jackets:
"After losing Eric Singleton Jr. to the transfer portal, Rivers' acquisition became even more vital to Georgia Tech coach Brent Key. At 5-foot-11, Rivers predominantly lined up outside at FIU in 2024. A promising sign for a receiver his size, he still managed to account for more than 1,200 yards and nearly 19 yards per reception last season."
Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (17)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)