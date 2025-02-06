Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Signee Tae Harris Named To 247Sports All-Impact Team For 2025
Georgia Tech pulled in one of their best recruiting classes in program history with their 2025 class and one of the cornerstones of that class was in-state safety Tae Harris, who the Yellow Jackets were able to pull away from Clemson. Harris is going to step into a secondary that could use a player with his kind of talent and he has a chance to see the field sooner rather than later.
When naming the All-Impact Team for 2025, 247Sports analyst Chris Hummer had Harris on the team:
"A splashy investment for the Yellow Jackets' 2025 class, Tae Harris is the type of homegrown talent who profiles as a Day 1 contributor for a Georgia Tech defense that ranked 100th nationally in opposing passer rating this past season.
The Yellow Jackets do return most of their safety room, but there are snaps to be had after losing Taye Seymore to Auburn. Harris is a freakish athlete, by the way. He's run a verified 4.38-second 40-yard dash in the past."
During his National Signing Day press conference in December, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key detailed the process of landing Harris and what went into that recruitment:
"Stick to the process, believe in the process. Just because someone commits somewhere, it's easy for somebody to say, "Oh, well, let him go." We ain't having that here. That's not the type of staff that we have. It's not the type of program that I want to have. If you believe in something as strongly as we believe in Georgia Tech and the future of the Georgia Tech football program, you're going to continue to recruit the right players for your school, for your program. He's a guy that's local , that we recruit extremely hard, decided along the way, which a lot of them do, that he comes and goes, but those relationships are big. You know, being able to keep people home is big, and showing them a path to success and a path to development is big. And he's a guy that, and that kid's an unbelievable kid now. You talk about a kid that is hungry, that, I mean, the day he commits, he's on the phone texting and calling all the other guys in the position room here on the roster saying, "I can't wait to be with you guys" and those guys immediately come back to me and they're like coach, that guy's definitely one of us now, I mean just the way he everything about him they're like some of us some of them didn't even like meet one of his visits here and they just said that guy's one of us so you know he's, he's an alpha an alpha and really expected to get things out of him."
Harris is one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Yellow Jackets and is one of the best defensive prospects in the entire country. According to the 247Sports Composite, Harris is the No. 57 player in the country, the No. 3 safety in the country, and the No. 10 player in the state of Georgia. Harris played his high school football at Cedartown High School in Georgia. The 5'10 200 LBS DB has a chance to be an impact player right away for the Yellow Jackets on defense
Here is the scouting report on Harris courtesy of 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish:
"Multi-faceted safety prospect who starred for three years in every phase of the game for Georgia AAAA prospect factory Cedartown. Legitimate track speed with personal bests of 10.6 in the 100m and 21.21 in the 200m dash, along with a verified 4.38 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Miami Camp in March of 2024. Hovering around 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, plays above his weight and will routinely decleat bigger ball carriers. Smooth mover in his backpedal and has proven in multiple settings that he can erase receivers in man coverage. Will take some risks on the backend, but profiles as an aggressive coverage ace who can help enforce when asked to trigger downhill. Should be viewed as a potential all-conference caliber defensive back with the versatility, toughness, and play speed to contribute early on in his collegiate career. Elite athlete who could potentially tear up the NFL Combine and has serious day two draft upside."
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: Eric Rivers Named As Potential Instant Impact Transfer For 2025
Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets NET Ranking Sees A Big Jump After Wins Over Louisville and Clemson
Six Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Upset Win Over Clemson In Triple OT