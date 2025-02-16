How To Watch No. 19 Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's ACC Showdown
After losing to Clemson on Thursday, Georgia Tech is back in action today against Wake Forest and they hope they can get back on the winning side before the schedule gets tough down the stretch.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a difficult loss on the road last Thursday, falling 68-61 to the Tigers. A trio of Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Kara Dunn’s 18-point performance. Meanwhile, Zoe Smith pulled down a team-best 12 rebounds. Dunn leads Georgia Tech offensively on the season, averaging 16.0 points per game.
Wake Forest comes into the contest having dropped the last four games. The Demon Deacons’ only conference win came against Boston College on Jan. 26 in Winston-Salem. Two Deacs are averaging double-figures on the season, led by Rylie Theuerkauf at 11.1 points per game. Elise Williams contributes 10.7 points, while Demeara Hinds and Malaya Cowles lead on the glass, securing 5.3 rebounds per game each.
Georgia Tech and Wake Forest are meeting for the 81st time on the hardwood on Sunday with the Jackets leading the series, 51-29. When competing in Atlanta, Tech holds a 28-8 series advantage. Over the last four meetings, the teams have split the meetings, but Tech has taken five of the past seven.
Here is how you can watch and listen to the game today:
No. 19 GEORGIA TECH (20-5, 8-5 ACC) vs. WAKE FOREST (8-16, 1-12 ACC)
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 | 12 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Angel Gray, A’ja Ellison)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
