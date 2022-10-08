Jose Alvarado's 28 Points Leads New Orleans Pelicans to Preseason Victory

Former Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado burst onto the scene for the New Orleans Pelicans late last season and became one of the best stories in the NBA. It does not look like Alvarado is going anywhere and in the Pelican's preseason game vs the Detroit Pistons last night, Alvarado led the team in scoring and showed that he is looking to be even better in this new season.

Jose Alvarado is going to be a key piece of the Pelican's rotation this year Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This was the Pelican's second preseason game and New Orleans is now 2-0 this NBA preseason. Alvarado led all scorers in this game with 28 points and it was an efficient shooting night as well. He finished the night 12-18 shooting and was 2-5 on three-pointers. Other stats for Alvarado included five rebounds, an assist, and a steal, which he has always been known for. He was a +11 for the night, leading all players who played in the game.

New Orleans is hoping to be a playoff contender in what is going to be a loaded Western Conference. Alvarado is going to play a pivotal role in that as the main backup guard to star point guard C.J. McCollum.

I expect to see a big season from the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket and for basketball fans everywhere to become more familiar with how good he is.

