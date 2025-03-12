LIVE ACC Tournament Updates: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Virginia Score
After having a first round bye, Georgia Tech begins its ACC Tournament run today vs Virginia. The Yellow Jackets have struggled against the Cavs, including a loss earlier this year, but they will have to beat them today if they want to advance to the quarterfinals and face Duke.
Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC) finished the regular season winning five of its last seven games to secure an eighth-place finish, getting decisive home wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) along the way. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of 10 games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month.
Virginia (15-16, 8-12 ACC) finished the season in a five-way tie for ninth place in the ACC standings, but earned the No.9 seed based on its record against the other four teams and a key win over Wake Forest, the No. 4 seed. The Cavaliers lost four of their last six games to finish the regular season.
Stay locked in right here for the latest updates from Charlotte!
1st Half
Starters today for Georgia Tech:
G- Lance Terry
G- Nait George
G- Jaeden Mustaf
F- Baye Ndongo
F- Duncan Powell
14:42- UVA leads Georgia Tech 8-6. UVA is 2-5 from three to start
11:47- Georgia Tech trails UVA 10-8 and has not scored in 2:43. George is going to the line for a pair of free throws after the timeout.
7:22- UVA leads Georgia Tech 15-12. Yellow Jackets have not hit a field goal in over seven minutes and are one for their last eight. They also have five turnovers.
4:38- UVA leads Georgia Tech 19-16. Ndongo has scored four straight for GT after UVA got the lead up to seven. Still, Yellow Jackets have hit only two of their last ten shots.
Additional Links
Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Virginia
ESPN's BPI Sees A Close Matchup Between Georgia Tech and Virginia Today
Everything From Georgia Tech Running Backs Daylon Gordon and Jamal Haynes After Yellow Jackets Fourth Practice