Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Virginia

After having a first round bye, Georgia Tech begins its ACC Tournament run today vs Virginia. The Yellow Jackets have struggled against the Cavs, including a loss earlier this year, but they will have to beat them today if they want to advance to the quarterfinals and face Duke.
Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC) finished the regular season winning five of its last seven games to secure an eighth-place finish, getting decisive home wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) along the way. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of 10 games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month.
Virginia (15-16, 8-12 ACC) finished the season in a five-
way tie for ninth place in the ACC standings, but earned the No.
9 seed based on its record against the other four teams and a key win over Wake Forest, the No. 4 seed. The Cavaliers lost four of their last six games to finish the regular season. Prior to that, they won three in a row, including a 75-61 win over the Yellow Jackets on Feb. 8 in Charlottesville, the teams’ only regular-season meeting.
Virginia has won the last 13 games in the series, and 21 of the last 23 meetings to move ahead 50-40 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1947. The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting between the teams in 2024-25, winning 75-61 in Charlottesville. Since Tech joined the ACC, the Yellow Jackets are 38- 49 against Virginia. Tech is 0-3 against Virginia under Damon Stoudamire, 0-1 against Cavalier coach Ron Sanchez. Tech has not scored more than 66 points against Virginia in the last 21 meetings in the series, and failed to reach 60 in 14 of those games.
Georgia Tech has played in 44 ACC Tournaments and has a 29-40 all-time record in the event. The Yellow Jackets have won four championships, in 1985 (Atlanta), 1990 (Charlotte), 1993 (Charlotte) and 2021 (Greensboro). Tech has been a runner-up four times (1986, 1996, 2005, 2010). The 1986, 1996 and 2010 runs to the finals occurred in Greensboro. Tech also made the finals in 2005 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Tech was 0-2 in the ACC Tournament under coach Dwane Morrison, 15-16 under Bobby Cremins (including three titles), 9-11 under Paul Hewitt (runner-up in 2005 and 2010), 2-5 under Brian Gregory. 3-5 under Josh Pastner (won 2021 title) and 0-1 under Damon Stoudamire.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 1.5 point favorite today against UVA and the over/under is set at 130.5
Prediction
History suggests that Virginia is going to win this game. Georgia Tech has not been able to beat the Cavaliers, but can today be different? While Georgia Tech had a bad game on Saturday, they have bounced back from bad losses before this season and won games. I think Duncan Powell and Lance Terry play better than they did last Saturday and lead Georgia Tech to their first ACC Tournament victory under Damon Stoudamire.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 67, Virginia 63 (Georgia Tech -1.5 and Under)
