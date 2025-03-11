Everything From Georgia Tech Running Backs Daylon Gordon and Jamal Haynes After Yellow Jackets Fourth Practice
Spring practice rolled on for Georgia Tech today, as the Yellow Jackets had their fourth practice this morning. Afterward, running backs Jamal Haynes and Daylon Gordon spoke with the media and here is everything that they had to say:
Daylon Gordon
1. On being the older player in the running back room...
" Feels real good, it feels good to be the OG, Reigning in a couple of the younger guys, being a leader type of thing, it feels good though. Going into my fifth year, feels like it was just yesterday I was a freshman, so it feels good though, yes sir."
2. On the competition in the running back room...
"It's been good, like I just said about the younger guys, you got JP, you got Malachi as well, Malachi is I think a sophomore this year, but being a leader for people like JP, helping him understand the playbook. Just been a role model, that type of thing. It feels good though, like Jamal's coming back. They're putting in a lot more things with using him at receiver as well. So like, it's just showing like how deep our room is and just that adaptive nature that we have in the room. And then because Coach McKenzie been our coach, I mean, we're ready for anything."
3. On his role last year with the injuries to the position...
"So speaking about that, let's see, VT game. VT game, mall went down, Coach Norv said be ready. Scoot had to do majority of the things as well. I'm on special teams, all special teams going down, back and forth on that. I'm sick. I think I was like a buck 65, soaking wet that game. So it was, it was pretty bad, but we adapt it. We took it to the team, we went through a year, came out with, I think what, four of us. So a couple of guys got back and got more healthy, but it was tough, but now we got some depth. So that shouldn't be a problem this year."
4. On working with Coach McKenzie and Coach Bohannon...
"Coach Bohannon is a little bit, it's like salt and pepper. It's a little different though. I like it though. It's real good. Coach Bohannon is a little more old school. Coach McKenzie is still in the details. So you get both worlds and it's been good with both of them. Coach Bohannon coming from a head coach position. He understands stuff from a different perspective. And then Coach McKenzie, like I said, been on the details. I mean, they just go hand in hand. They're a pretty good team. I like it. And then you got Coach Goede as well. We didn't have a GA last year, really, because coach, the previous coach, he stepped down, he left. But this year we finally got a GA, so it's extra help. So like I mentioned earlier with the 21 personnel stuff, we're able to get all that stuff and handle it and be ready for practice the next day."
5. On playing special teams
"I definitely take a lot of pride in it. And then with Coach Salem being a little firecracker, a little energy ball, it just goes good with who I am. Like I enjoy going down and making plays. And they ain't got to be on offensive defense, but special teams changes games. And, you know, like thinking about the last game, playing the team down the road, If I if I did one thing right did one thing wrong it really didn't matter just playing fast And that's why I like special teams because you, you may make a mistake But you can still make a play within making that mistake. So yeah, I'm a big special teams guy. I enjoy it."
6. On what he is working on improving with special teams...
"Yes, sir, so for me I need to get better at reducing my shoulder and making plays on punt return because whenever we're gonna go after the ball, like we're gonna call Black sometime, we're gonna go and attempt to block the ball, we should have at least three last year. And that's just for me and Abdul, like personally, me and him should have three at least last year, 'cause we were put in the position to have him, so I feel like I gotta work on that and get better at it so that this year, whenever the opportunity presents itself, I can make that block."
Jamal Haynes
1. On being versatile as a receiver as well as a runner...
"- It's truly no adjustment. Just me, part of the player I am, just being able to know all of the offense and being able to be that versatile guy that can go split out and wide and also come back into the backfield and just being available for the offense in a matter of just being able to make plays."
2. On switching to No. 1...
"Yeah, it's also a part of what I wore in high school when I finally felt like I was my true self, my complete self, so I feel like this year is gonna show like the complete Jamal Haynes that I know I could be."
3. On being able to heal up after being injured during the season...
"I probably got like two weeks to heal but then I was right back getting on to next season but it felt good just to really decompress and really get my body back in the right way for this upcoming spring but it felt really good to actually get a chance to chill."
4. On the deep running back room...
"Yes, but not just for me getting fewer reps, but for some of the guys that just got here to get a chance to actually get a feel for the offense and to understand the offense and what we're trying to complete and get done as a collective. But then for the long -term point of view, absolutely. Definitely give me a chance to not really take as many reps as I should be taking, but be able to be available when the time is needed."
5. On the switch from wide receiver two years ago and being comfortable...
"I think that's a big step of the reason why I definitely made that change just going from 11 to 1 and then just... I feel like I'm at the final step in that transition just to really be knowing now I'm gonna be at running back at the next level and also at this level but to also show that I can also stay and still be versatile. We're going into the slot and being moved around a side of the whole entire offense So I really feel like I'm at that final step."
6. On the chemistry with him and Haynes King...
"A lot of it, y'all see, it comes from on the field, but three -fourths of the honesty is off the field. The communication off the field, the communication inside the locker room, really when we're away from the game that bond that you will build being away from the game usually translate to inside the game and me and Haynes have a special type of relationship where we know when when he wants to pull it and when I want to take it so it all comes together."
7. On J.P. Powell and Malachi Hosley...
"Yes JP very fast kid just stood off like just for a freshman, the way he's able to come in and be able to ready to work on very fast. Malachi, the way he came in, just being a transfer and the way he's able to pick up the playbook, it's been a great to see. I know they're gonna be great additions."
8. On Coach Bohannon's addition to the staff...
"Yes, you know, Coach Boley came from KSU, really great guy, really great coach. And then Coach McKenzie, just you already know how you coach, he's a very hard coach. I see that there's really no difference between the two. They both of them, they coach you hard. They're going to be very detailed and they're very respectful, respectful as far as how they're coaching and how they're teaching it. Just making sure that all guys know what they're doing on any given assignments."
9. On the offensive line...
"Yes. I don't know, we lost three big guys just being the center in our two tackles, but just the way the younger guys been able to step up and be able to be ready to go, just learning the playbook, learning what we need to do, learning what we're trying to do as an offense, it's been really good seeing those guys play together."
