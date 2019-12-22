JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets vs. Broncos | Game 10

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 1-1 ACC) will be for the week as part of the 2019 Diamond Head Classic. They might be in Hawai'i, but the Jackets don't have much room for a vacation mentality. They're on the heels of arguably the most embarrassing loss of the Josh Pastner era after falling 67-53 to Ball State, and are in the midst of a 3 game losing streak that finds them under .500.

It's about to be a busy Christmas time for The Institute, as they are set to play 3 games in 4 days. They'll get things started against the Boise State Broncos (6-4, 1-1 MW). Georgia Tech is 10-5 all time when playing in Hawai'i, most recently having played in 2006 for the EA Sports Maui Invitational.

Tipoff is set for 5:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPNU.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 5:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Broncos and other related readings:

Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos

Get To Know The 2019 Diamond Head Classic

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Khalid Moore

F Moses Wright

F/C James Banks III

- Boise State Broncos 

G Alex Hobbs

G Marcus Dickinson

G Justinian Jessup

G Derrick Alston

F RJ Williams

FIRST HALF:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever meeting with the Broncos.

The Benefits Of Early Enrollees

Matthew McGavic

The Institute will welcome 9 early enrollees from the 2020 class.

Get To Know The 2019 Diamond Head Classic

Matthew McGavic

Tech enters the tournament on a 3 game losing streak.

How Geoff Collins Landed Jeff Sims

Matthew McGavic

Sims was the highest rated recruit to sign with Tech yesterday.

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 65-47 Loss To Ball State

Matthew McGavic

Tech has lost their last two home games by a combined 52 points

Yellow Jackets Handled By Ball State

Matthew McGavic

They've lost their last two home games by a combined 52 points.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 9

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 9 vs. Ball State.

Breaking Down Georgia Tech's 2019 Early Signing Period

Matthew McGavic

It's their first top 25 class since 2007.

Geoff Collins Early Signing Period 2019 Press Conference

Matthew McGavic

Tech's 2020 class is the second best in school history.

4 Star Quarterback Jeff Sims Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

He decommitted from FSU earlier this month.