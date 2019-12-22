Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets vs. Broncos | Game 10

Good afternoon from the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 1-1 ACC) will be for the week as part of the 2019 Diamond Head Classic. They might be in Hawai'i, but the Jackets don't have much room for a vacation mentality. They're on the heels of arguably the most embarrassing loss of the Josh Pastner era after falling 67-53 to Ball State, and are in the midst of a 3 game losing streak that finds them under .500.

It's about to be a busy Christmas time for The Institute, as they are set to play 3 games in 4 days. They'll get things started against the Boise State Broncos (6-4, 1-1 MW). Georgia Tech is 10-5 all time when playing in Hawai'i, most recently having played in 2006 for the EA Sports Maui Invitational.

Tipoff is set for 5:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPNU.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 5:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Broncos and other related readings:

Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos

Get To Know The 2019 Diamond Head Classic

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Khalid Moore

F Moses Wright

F/C James Banks III

- Boise State Broncos

G Alex Hobbs

G Marcus Dickinson

G Justinian Jessup

G Derrick Alston

F RJ Williams

FIRST HALF: