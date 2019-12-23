Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets vs. Cougars | Game 11

Good afternoon and welcome back to the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i, where there Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5, 1-1 ACC) are continuing their run through the 2019 Diamond Head Classic. Prior to their trip out to the Hawaiian Islands, the Yellow Jackets found themselves on a 3 game losing streak where they lost 2 home games by a combined 52 points.

Fortunately with junior point guard Jose Alvarado making his return to the court and junior forward Jordan Usher getting his second consecutive start, the Jackets were able to take down the Boise State Broncos in their first game of the Diamond Head Classic. Next up, Tech will do battle with the Houston Cougars (8-3, 0-0 AAC) in the semifinal of the DHC.

Tipoff is set for 7:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPN2.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 7:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Cougars and other related readings:

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Houston Cougars

G Quentin Grimes

G Caleb Mills

G Nate Hinton

F Fabian White Jr.

C Brison Gresham

FIRST HALF: