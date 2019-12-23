JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets vs. Cougars | Game 11

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon and welcome back to the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i, where there Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5, 1-1 ACC) are continuing their run through the 2019 Diamond Head Classic. Prior to their trip out to the Hawaiian Islands, the Yellow Jackets found themselves on a 3 game losing streak where they lost 2 home games by a combined 52 points. 

Fortunately with junior point guard Jose Alvarado making his return to the court and junior forward Jordan Usher getting his second consecutive start, the Jackets were able to take down the Boise State Broncos in their first game of the Diamond Head Classic. Next up, Tech will do battle with the Houston Cougars (8-3, 0-0 AAC) in the semifinal of the DHC. 

Tipoff is set for 7:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPN2.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 7:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Cougars and other related readings:

Tale of The Tape: Houston Cougars

Get To Know The 2019 Diamond Head Classic

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Houston Cougars

G Quentin Grimes

G Caleb Mills

G Nate Hinton

F Fabian White Jr.

C Brison Gresham

FIRST HALF:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tale of The Tape: Houston Cougars

Matthew McGavic

Tech is undefeated all-time against Houston.

Second Half Surge Powers Georgia Tech Past Boise State

Matthew McGavic

The win brings them back to .500 on the season.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets vs. Broncos | Game 10

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 10 vs. Boise State.

Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever meeting with the Broncos.

The Benefits Of Early Enrollees

Matthew McGavic

The Institute will welcome 9 early enrollees from the 2020 class.

Get To Know The 2019 Diamond Head Classic

Matthew McGavic

Tech enters the tournament on a 3 game losing streak.

How Geoff Collins Landed Jeff Sims

Matthew McGavic

Sims was the highest rated recruit to sign with Tech yesterday.

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 65-47 Loss To Ball State

Matthew McGavic

Tech has lost their last two home games by a combined 52 points

Yellow Jackets Handled By Ball State

Matthew McGavic

They've lost their last two home games by a combined 52 points.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 9

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 9 vs. Ball State.