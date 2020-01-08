Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Blue Devils @ Yellow Jackets | Game 15
Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 2-2 ACC) are returning from a 5 game road trip and playing in their first home game of the new decade. Before going back on the road later this week, they're set for a matchup against the #2 Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC).
Tipoff is set for 9:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Jose Alvarado
G Michael Devoe
F Jordan Usher
F Moses Wright
C James Banks III
- Duke Blue Devils
G Tre Jones
G Alex O'Connell
G Cassius Stanley
F Matthew Hurt
C Vernon Carey, Jr.
FIRST HALF: