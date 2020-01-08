Jackets Maven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Blue Devils @ Yellow Jackets | Game 15

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 2-2 ACC) are returning from a 5 game road trip and playing in their first home game of the new decade. Before going back on the road later this week, they're set for a matchup against the #2 Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC).

Tipoff is set for 9:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Blue Devils and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Duke

Tale of The Tape: Duke Blue Devils

5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Duke

Watch: Jose Alvarado & James Banks III Preview Duke

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Duke Blue Devils

G Tre Jones

G Alex O'Connell

G Cassius Stanley

F Matthew Hurt

C Vernon Carey, Jr.

FIRST HALF:

