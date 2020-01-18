Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cavaliers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 18

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 3-4 ACC) find themselves before going back on the road next week. The defending national champions away them, as they are preparing to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3 ACC).

On top of taking on the defending national champions, Georgia Tech will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 ACC Champion and Final Four squad, led primarily by "Lethal Weapon 3".

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 8:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Cavaliers and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia

Tale of The Tape: Virginia Cavaliers

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Virginia

Can Georgia Tech's Season Be Saved?

Guarding UVA's Diakite Is a "Personal Challenge" For James Banks III

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Virginia Cavaliers

G Kihel Clark

G Casey Morsell

G Kody Stattmann

F Braxton Key

F Mamadi Diakite

FIRST HALF:

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Matthew McGavic
Matthew McGavic

Editor

What are you expecting to see tonight?

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tale of The Tape: Virginia Cavaliers

Tech has won just 2 of their last 15 games against UVA.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech's ACC Schedule To Be Revealed Next Week

Wes Durham and Mark Packer will reveal the league's full schedule live on "Packer & Durham" next week.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Virginia

The Yellow Jackets & Cavaliers will tipoff tomorrow night at 8:00pm EST.

Matthew McGavic

Guarding UVA's Diakite Is a "Personal Challenge" For James Banks III

The Mamadi Diakite/James Banks III matchup will be a key one to watch as GT takes on the defending national champs.

Matthew McGavic

Can Georgia Tech's Season Be Saved?

Can the Yellow Jackets turn it around and make a run for the NCAA Tournament?

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia

The Yellow Jackets have lost their last 5 games against the Cavaliers.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech Gearing Up For Busy Pre-Signing Day Contact Period

Georgia Tech will host a pair of recruits on the 17th and 31st of this month.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Fighting Irish @ Yellow Jackets | Game 17

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 17 vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech Football Adds Series With Alabama And Georgia State

Tech will face GSU in 2024 & 2026, and UA in 2030 & 2031.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

GT 2020 Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

2020 Season Tickets include the Nov. 14th "Mayhem at MBS" showdown with Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic