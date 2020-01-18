Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cavaliers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 18

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 3-4 ACC) find themselves before going back on the road next week. The defending national champions away them, as they are preparing to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3 ACC).

On top of taking on the defending national champions, Georgia Tech will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 ACC Champion and Final Four squad, led primarily by "Lethal Weapon 3".

Tipoff is set for 8:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Virginia Cavaliers

G Kihel Clark

G Casey Morsell

G Kody Stattmann

F Braxton Key

F Mamadi Diakite

FIRST HALF: