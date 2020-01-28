Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Maroon Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 21
Matthew McGavic
Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC) are taking a brief break from ACC play and squaring off against the Division II Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (9-9, 6-5 SIAC). This will be Tech's first ever regular season matchup against Morehouse, with their sole previous meeting being an exhibition matchup in 2006 where GT won 96-52.
Tipoff is set for 7:30pm, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra (link here)
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Maroon Tigers and other related readings:
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Jose Alvarado
F Khalid Moore
F Jordan Usher
F Moses Wright
C James Banks III
- Morehouse College Maroon Tigers
G Michael Olmert
G Chris Brown
G Robert Andrews
G/F Tremell Gooden
F/C Kairo Whitfield
Personell Update: Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe is still "day-to-day" and is questionable for tonight's game.
FIRST HALF: