Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Maroon Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 21

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC) are taking a brief break from ACC play and squaring off against the Division II Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (9-9, 6-5 SIAC). This will be Tech's first ever regular season matchup against Morehouse, with their sole previous meeting being an exhibition matchup in 2006 where GT won 96-52.

Tipoff is set for 7:30pm, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra (link here)

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Maroon Tigers and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Tale of The Tape: Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Morehouse

Jose Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

Alvarado & Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

Josh Pastner Not Overlooking Morehouse

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

F Khalid Moore

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

G Michael Olmert

G Chris Brown

G Robert Andrews

G/F Tremell Gooden

F/C Kairo Whitfield

Personell Update: Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe is still "day-to-day" and is questionable for tonight's game.

FIRST HALF:

What are you wanting to see tonight from the Jackets?

Basketball

