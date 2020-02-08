Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Panthers | Game 24
Matthew McGavic
Good morning from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) will looking to continue their late season good fortunes. It will not be easy for the Jackets, as the Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC) are 10-4 this season on their home floor.
Tipoff is set for 2:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Jose Alvarado
G Michael Devoe
F Jordan Usher
F Moses Wright
C James Banks III
- Pitt Panthers
G Xavier Johnson
G Trey McGowens
G/F Justin Champagnie
G/F Au'Diese Toney
F Eric Hamilton
Personnel Update: Junior forward Evan Cole is "questionable" for today's game.
FIRST HALF: