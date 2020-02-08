All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Panthers | Game 24

Matthew McGavic

Good morning from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) will looking to continue their late season good fortunes. It will not be easy for the Jackets, as the Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC) are 10-4 this season on their home floor.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 2:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Panthers and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Tale of The Tape: Pitt Panthers

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Pitt Panthers

G Xavier Johnson

G Trey McGowens

G/F Justin Champagnie

G/F Au'Diese Toney

F Eric Hamilton

Personnel Update: Junior forward Evan Cole is "questionable" for today's game.

FIRST HALF:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Way-Too-Early Look at Georgia Tech Football's 2020 Depth Chart

With National Signing Day in the books and spring practice on the horizon, let's take a look as to who we could possibly expect to start Georgia Tech Football's 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of The Tape: Pitt Panthers

The Yellow Jackets are on the road to face Pitt tomorrow afternoon. See how they stack up against the Panthers.

Matthew McGavic

Luke Waddell's Memories Of The Past Serve As Motivation For The Future

One of the most prominent on & off the field leaders for the Yellow Jackets, shortstop Luke Waddell is using both his positive and negative memories of the 2019 postseason as motivation for 2020

Matthew McGavic

Darren Waller Named A Top 101 NFL Player By PFF

The former triple-option receiver and converted tight end has evolved into one of the NFL’s top players.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt

Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner talks about the upcoming game vs. Pitt.

Matthew McGavic

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

Though not the prolific shooter he was at VMI last season, junior guard Bubba Parham's role on this Georgia Tech team is as important as ever.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Picked To Finish 3rd In Coastal By ACC Coaches

A season after the Yellow Jackets won the Coastal Division for the first time in 8 years, Georgia Tech is predicted to finish 3rd in the division standings by the ACC's 14 head coaches.

Matthew McGavic

4 Star Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Signs With Georgia Tech

Having been committed to the Yellow Jackets since May of last year, the Dalton HS running back finally made things official with Georgia Tech.

Matthew McGavic

by

Brooks Austin

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech has won 3 of their last 4 games, and 4 of their last 5 vs. Pitt. Can they extend their good fortunes against the Panthers and continue a late season run?

Matthew McGavic

Coach Land's Two Takeaways From Jahmyr Gibbs' Recruitment

The head coach of the Dalton Catamounts has a unique perspective of Jahmyr Gibbs' recruitment, one that has high praise for both his star running back and the school he chose.

Matthew McGavic