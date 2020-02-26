Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 28

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC) will kick off a three game home stand as part of their final 4 games of the regular season. First on their final stretch of home games is the Clemson Tigers (14-12, 8-8 ACC), which is the first of two matchups with the Tigers separated by only a week and a half.

Tipoff is set for 9:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Clemson Tigers

G Al-Amir Dawes

G Clyde Trapp

G John Newman III

F Tevin Mack

F Aamir Sims

FIRST HALF: