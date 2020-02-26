All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 28

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC) will kick off a three game home stand as part of their final 4 games of the regular season. First on their final stretch of home games is the Clemson Tigers (14-12, 8-8 ACC), which is the first of two matchups with the Tigers separated by only a week and a half.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 9:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Tigers and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Clemson

Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Clemson

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Clemson Tigers

G Al-Amir Dawes

G Clyde Trapp

G John Newman III

F Tevin Mack

F Aamir Sims

FIRST HALF:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fast Start Fuels Georgia Tech Past Gardner-Webb

3 homers and 8 runs in the opening frame powered the Yellow Jackets past the Runnin' Bulldogs in their first home midweek game of 2020.

Matthew McGavic

GT Baseball Week 2 Rankings Roundup

Here's how Georgia tech Baseball's poll rankings were effected after Week 2 of the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech kicks off a three game home stand when they take on Clemson tomorrow night. Here's how they stack up against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Clemson

Tuesday's matchup against Clemson begins a three game home-stand.

Matthew McGavic

Week 3 Preview: Gardner-Webb & Georgia

A perfect week in which the Jackets went 4-0 has them trending in the right direction to begin the 2020 season. With Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on the horizon, it will provide them with one of their biggest tests of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/23/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 12-2 in Game 3 of their weekend series to complete a series sweep.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Slug Buckeyes To Complete Sweep

Thanks in part to 4 home runs, Georgia Tech plated double digit runs for the second time in three days to finish a 3 game sweep over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Clemson

Facing a short turnaround, next up for Georgia Tech is the first of two matchups against Clemson in a game that has implications past just the win/loss column. Here's what to watch for against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Victory Slips Away From Georgia Tech At Syracuse

A double digit halftime lead and career night from Moses Wright was not enough to overcome a lackluster second half performance against Syracuse.

Matthew McGavic

by

Ct33

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/22/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 5-2 in Game 2 of their weekend series.

Matthew McGavic