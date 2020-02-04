All Yellow Jackets
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Hokies @ Yellow Jackets | Game 23

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC) will be trying to get back in the win column after snapping a two game win streak. They'll have another high quality ACC opponent waiting for them, with the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC) next up for the Jackets.

Tipoff is set for 7:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Hokies and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia Tech

Tale of The Tape: Virginia Tech Hokies

Michael Devoe is Doubtful/Questionable Vs. VT

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Hokies' Mike McDaniel

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

F Khalid Moore

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Virginia Tech Hokies

G Wabissa Bede

G Nahiem Alleyne

G Tyrece Radford

F P.J. Horne

F Landers Nolley II

Personnel Update: Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe is still "day-to-day" and is doubtful for today's game.

Game Time Update: Devoe is back in the lineup. He replaces Khalid Moore.

FIRST HALF:

18:06: Jose Alvarado is off to a hot start, with a quick 4 points on 2-3 shooting.

16:48: Alvarado has made 3 of GT's 4 baskets, and he has 7 points for the game so far.

15:11: Another bucket for Jose. He has 9 on 4-5 from the field.

12:52: Jose Alvarado has absolutely taken over this game. The junior point guard already has 11 points on 5-6 shooting, and is 1-1 from deep. For context, GT has made only 7 buckets. On the other side, VT's Landers Nolley leads the Hokies with 5 on 2-4 from the field. Georgia Tech leads 16-9.

11:21: Virginia Tech is in a 2:18 scoring drought. The Yellow Jackets also out-rebound the Hokies 9-6, and have not allowed VT to haul in a single offensive board thus far.

10:25: Virginia Tech has only made 1 of their last 8 attempts.

8:51: Virginia Tech has already committed two shot clock violations.

7:51: Georgia tech is pulling ahead in a big way. They are currently on a 13-2 run, while the Hokies have hit just 1 of their last 11 shots. They've also nearly doubled VT's rebounding total (13-7), and have only turned it over once.

5:34: With 13 points, Jose Alvarado currently has as many points as Virginia Tech. The Hokies have hit just 2 of the last 13 shots.

3:47: The Hokies are starting to catch up with the Yellow Jackets, but Georgia Tech still possesses a 26-16 lead. GT has not scored in 2:10, but have held VT to just 2-11 from beyond the arc.

1:07: Jose Alvarado hits a three pointer from 5 feet beyond the arc, now has 16 points (VT has 18).

0:18: Alvarado is a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc (8-9 overall) and now has more points than the Hokies (19 to 18).

HALF: Georgia Tech 38, Virginia Tech 18

Stats at the Half:

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 7.44.47 PM

SECOND HALF:

19:47: Jordan Usher converts an acrobatic layup and makes the resulting free throw.

16:55: With a three pointer, Michael Devoe becomes the second GT player to make it to double figures. Him and Alvarado have a combined 32 points on 13-20 shooting.

15:40: The blowout continues to progress. Georgia Tech has double the points that the Hokies do (47-23), and have nearly double the rebounds (23-12). VT is just 33.3% from the field and a paltry 3-16 on three point attempts.

14:48: Jose Alvarado picks the pocket of an unsuspecting VT player, dishes it to Jordan Usher and he converts the and-1.

13:18: Mike Young calls timeout after Bubba Parham drains a 3 for his first points of the game. GT is currently on a 13-2 run and are doubling up the Hokies (55-25). VT has not scored in the last 2:12.

11:55: Georgia Tech has three players in double figures while Virginia Tech has none. Landers Nolley II (17.5 PPG) currently has just 7 on 3-12 shooting.

9:36: VT has hit 5 of their last 7 shot attempts, the most life they have shown all night.

8:35: Bubba Parham hits his second 3 pointer of the night.

7:52: The Hokies have a bit of life, but it might be a little too late. Despite hitting 6 of their last 9 shots, they still trail 64-38 in the closing minutes of the second half.

5:59: Jose Alvarado picks the pocket of the VT ball handler, then connects on an alley-oop with Moses Wright. Alvarado now has 5 assists to go with his 20 points.

3:35: It's all over but the crying here at McCamish. At the final media timeout, GT leads by 24 and have hit 5 of their last 7 shots.

3:12: VT is on a 6-0 run but still trail by 20.

2:27: Asanti Price, Shembari Phillips and David Didenko enter the game. GT leads 73-51.

1:03: Coleman Boyd and Niko Broadway enter as well.

FINAL: Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57.

Full Stats:

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 8.54.18 PM
