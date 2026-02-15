NC State's Will Wade Takes Shot at Georgia Tech Following Wolfpack's Loss to Miami

It was not a good day for Will Wade and NC State.

The Wolfpack had a big win all but locked up at home today vs Miami, but blew a seven point lead with less than a minute to go. The Hurricanes left Raleigh with a huge road win and gave NC State another puzzling loss. The team that gave them their most puzzling loss of the season was Georgia Tech and after the game when talking about the NCAA Tournament, Wade threw some shade in the Yellow Jackets direction:

"The NCAA Tournament? We're a long way away from that. This team lost to Georgia Tech. We'd be lucky to make it to Dayton."

NC State head coach Will Wade postgame: "The NCAA Tournament? We're a long way away from that. This team lost to Georgia Tech. We'd be lucky to make it to Dayton." — Charlie Gribble (@Charlie_Grib) February 14, 2026

Does Will Wade think NC State is a tourney team? 🤔



"We lost to Georgia Tech. I mean, damn. I hope we can get to Dayton... It's who we are. We're soft." 😳



(🎥: @TheWolfpacker) pic.twitter.com/jSLrQI4tkG — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 15, 2026

Georgia Tech continues to struggle

Feb 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire watches against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

While Wade's shot at Georgia Tech might be unnecessary, it is easy to see where he is coming from. The Yellow Jackets have lost seven in a row and look like the worst team in the conference. They dropped a contest to Notre Dame today and it is looking more and more likely as if Georgia Tech is going to miss the ACC Tournament.

Hot three-point shooting from the Fighting Irish allowed Notre Dame to build a double-digit lead in the first half as the home team went 11-for-19 (57.9%) from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. The Jackets came out of the second media timeout trailing by six before stringing together a 6-0 spurt to knot the game at 16-apiece. It would be the final knotted score in the first half as Notre Dame used a 22-13 run over the last 7:24 minutes to lead 45-33 at halftime.

Notre Dame continued its hot shooting in the second half, converting 58.3 percent (14-24) of its attempts. After hitting 11 three-pointers in the first half, the Fighting Irish were limited to three in the second half to finish with 14. Notre Dame’s 14 three-pointers marked a season-high by a Georgia Tech opponent this season.

A quartet of Jackets finished above 10 points paced by Reeves with 16. Ndongo added 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while Jaeden Mustaf contributed 14 points and Akai Fleming added 13 points.

Notre Dame was led by Cole Certa’s 37 points and Braeden Shrewsberry with 20.

The Yellow Jackets return home to host a midweek matchup against No. 15 Virginia on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Tip is slated for 9 p.m. inside McCamish Pavilion and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: