NCAA Men's Basketball NET Rankings: Georgia Tech Sees Another Move Up After Their Third Straight Win
Georgia Tech won their third straight game last night, defeating Miami 89-74 and in doing so, clinched a first round bye in the ACC Tournament. If Stanford loses their last two games and Georgia Tech defeats Wake Forest, they will move up to the No. 7 seed in the ACC. Still, considering where this group was just a month ago, a first-round bye is an accomplishment no matter the seed and Damon Stoudamire has this team playing well towards the end of the season
How did the win against Miami alter Georgia Tech's NET Ranking? While the Hurricanes are the worst team in the conference, the win did bump Georgia Tech's ranking up from 111th to 107th. The Yellow Jackets are 3-5 vs Quad 1 Teams, 0-6 vs Quad 2 Teams, 4-2 vs Quad 3 Teams, and 9-1 vs Quad 4 Teams.
For a refresher, here is how the NCAA calculates NET Ranking:
"The 2024-25 men's basketball season marks the seventh season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. In May 2020, the NCAA announced there will be changes made to the NCAA Evaluation Tool to increase accuracy and simplify it by reducing a five-component metric to just two.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home."
