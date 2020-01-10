Jackets Maven
Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Boston College

Matthew McGavic

After a momentary stop at McCamish, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-3 ACC) are back on the road yet again. ACC conference play carries on, with the Jackets set to face the Boston College Eagles (9-6, 3-1 ACC) at the Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA. They square off tomorrow night at 6:00pm on ACC Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Blue Devils, previewed the upcoming game against the Eagles, and more.

