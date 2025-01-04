Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Boston College
Today at McCamish Pavillion, Georgia Tech is aiming to win their third game in a row, second straight ACC game, and get their fourth win in their last five games. It has not been a great start to the season for Damon Stoudamire's team, but given the relative weakness of the ACC, they have a chance to string some wins together
Tech (7-7, 1-2 ACC) picked up its first ACC win Tuesday with an 86-75 homecourt triumph over Notre Dame, which followed a 92-49 romp over Alabama A&M last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets had dropped their first two conference games to North Carolina (68-65 on the road) and No. 5 Duke (82-56 at home). Tech is 7-4 at home this season.
Likewise, Boston College (9-5, 1-2 ACC) earned their first conference win this week, 78-68 decision over Miami Wednesday at home that followed a 72-66 loss at Wake Forest and a 103-77 homecourt defeat to SMU earlier in December. The loss to Wake Forest has been the Eagles’ only true road game to date.
Tech concludes a five-game homestand vs. Boston College on , during which all five of the home games will be played Saturday in which all five of the home games have come during the semester break without students on campus. The Jackets are 3-1 on this homestand after going 4-3 on its season-opening seven-game home stretch.
Boston College snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with a 95-87 win at McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 6, 2024, the most points the Eagles have scored against Tech in the series.
Tech leads the all-time series, 19-13 (one win vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions). The one scheduled meeting in 2020-21 in Atlanta was not played due to COVID-19.
The Jackets have shot better than 50 percent in three of their last five games (52.5% vs. UMBC). The last two games have been season highs (54.1% vs. Alabama A&M, 56.5% vs. Notre Dame). Tech posted a KenPom.com offensive efficiency rate of 133.8 against Notre Dame, the ninth-highest mark the Jackets have recorded since the website began tracking in the 1996-97 season. Tech’s defense inside the three-point arc has improved more than 100 spots nationally over last year. The current Yellow Jackets yield 45.1% within the arc, ranked No. 34 nationally by KenPom.com, compared to 49.5% in 2023-24 (137th).
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 7.5 point favorite and the total is set at 146.5.
Prediction
Being a 7.5 point favorite might seem a little excessive when you consider how unimpressive Georgia Tech has been at times on the basketball court this year, but Boston College is one of the weaker teams in the conference and the Yellow Jackets have more talent than they do. After getting up big in last year's meeting and then blowing it, I think Georgia Tech will finish the job this time and get a convincing win at home before going on the road.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 82, Boston College 71 (Georgia Tech -7.5 and the over)
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Transfer Portal Safety
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Yellow Jackets Named The Most Surprising Team in the Country So Far
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land One of The Top Punters In The Country From The Transfer Portal