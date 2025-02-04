Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Clemson
Georgia Tech pulled one of the bigger upsets of the year in the ACC on Saturday when they ended Louisville's 10-game winning streak and got by far their best win of the year. After beating the previous team that was No. 2 in the standings, the Yellow Jackets head on the road to try and do it again, this time against Clemson, who comes into this game 9-1 in ACC play and has a massive game vs Duke on deck for Saturday.
Clemson is the sixth top-25 team Tech has faced this season and second in two games. The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 against top-25 teams this season after defeating No. 21 Louisville on Saturday. They were 3-1 against them in 2023-24. A win Tuesday would also be Tech’s second against a Quad 1 opponent in the NCAA’s NET rankings this season (Louisville is No. 29, Clemson is No. 30). The Yellow Jackets are 1-5 against Quad 1 opponents this season after going 4-7 against such teams last year. One more Quad 1 opportunity exists on Tech’s schedule, at Wake Forest (69) on March 8. Tech is 5-15 against Clemson teams that have been ranked in the nation’s top 25. Seven of those meetings took place between 2007 and 2010, with the Jackets winning four of the seven.
In the last meeting between Tech and Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum (Jan. 16, 2024), Tech erased a 9-point deficit in the final 1:43 of regulation and captured a 93-90 victory in double-overtime. Naithan George made two three-point field goals in the final 20 seconds of regulation and made two more field goals in the final minute of the second overtime (10 of his team-high 20 points).
Five Yellow Jackets have averaged in double-digits for ACC games – Lance Terry (16.0), Javian McCollum (13.9), Duncan Powell (13.1), Naithan George (11.6), and Baye Ndongo (11.1). Tech rotation players have missed a total of 39 games this season because of injury or illness. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has missed the last 16 games (foot injury), Luke O’Brien missed the last 11 games (toe injury) and Jaeden Mustaf has missed the last 4 (foot). Lance Terry missed 2 of the last 5 (hand/illness). Javian McCollum missed 4 games earlier in December with a concussion.
The oldest and longest-running series the Yellow Jackets have with an ACC member, the 147 all-time meetings are more than 30 greater than Tech has played with any other ACC opponent. The series dates back to the 1912-13 season, when John Heisman coached the Tech basketball team
Clemson has won seven of the last nine meetings in the series, including a 70-59 win in Atlanta on Jan. 14.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Clemson is a 12.5 point favorite tonight and the over/under is set at 137.5.
Prediction
One of the differences between this year's Georgia Tech team and last year's was that the 2023-2024 team was able to pull off some big wins. Until Saturday vs Louisville, Georgia Tech had not done that this season. It was an unexpected victory and the Yellow Jackets hope to catch Clemson looking ahead to their game vs Duke on Saturday. Still, the Yellow Jackets are still an injured team and have not won a road game this season. Clemson wins, but it might be closer than you think.
Final Score: Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 65 (Georgia Tech +12.5 and Under)
