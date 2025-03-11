Everything From Georgia Tech Offensive Assistant Brian Bohannon After Yellow Jackets 4th Practice
Former Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon is one of the newest members of the Georgia Tech Football staff and is beginning his first season as a Sr. Offensive Analyst for the Yellow Jackets. After Georgia Tech wrapped up their fourth spring practice today, Bohannon spoke with the media for the first time and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On how he ended up at Georgia Tech...
"Well, I mean, obviously, I'm honored and appreciative, excited to even be here to be back at the podium again at Georgia Tech. I mean, obviously, I was here before and very appreciative of the opportunity. Coach Key reached out after you know the previous institution, some things went there, he reached out I came down to practice and I mean the first thing I said is because I just love to have an opportunity to learn and grow from what you guys are doing here and it took a little bit of time but obviously it worked out where I could come learn and grow and be a part of a great staff and a great time to be at Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech football and it's been really good now the senior offensive assistant piece, the senior piece I found out, I'm the oldest in the room. So I think that's why that that's why I'm part of that's the way it is. But I'm in there on offense, I'm learning, you know, I'm working with Coach McKenzie who's a phenomenal coach, a great leader of men, all the above, and I told the offensive staff the other day, every day I'm in there learning and growing from everybody there. So that's how it really transpired."
2. On his impressions of the program...
"Well, I'll be honest with you, even before you could see the change here and the way they were playing and the way they went about their business. I think that was very evident from an outsider's view. I'm a big guy about being tough, being physical, playing hard, and those are the pillars of Coach Key's program here. So that enticed me, and you see that when you watch them play. So then you want to get in, and as a coach, you're always learning the different ways you can go about doing that. So I think to get here and be a part of that, and obviously Coach Key does a great job. I think the players, they love him, they respect him, they play for him, and it's a great staff. And I think they have a culture that's really positive right now for the things that coach wants. I think everybody's all in, everybody's bought into what's going on here, and I think that's really critical to success, and I think they've done a great job of that. So I think it's a, you know, it's obviously people talk about it, it's a program on the rise, you know, but they're doing some really good things that you want to get in and learn from."
3. On similarities between Brent Key and Paul Johnson...
"You know, there's probably more similarities than you would imagine. I mean, like the style of play, the way they wanna go about doing things is very similar. And it is very much a program -oriented thing. It's not just one, want to be tough, he's going to do that. He's going to make sure that's the right way and they play hard. So those are the things that I think are similarities. And he's not afraid to, when it's time to speak, and he's not afraid to do that. Coach Johnson wasn't either, right? So, but I think that's just when he's got to assert himself and make sure that the standard is the standard and things are done the way that he would like like I'm done. So definitely schematically, there's some differences. There's some things they do differently, but really, culturally, there's a lot of similarities in what they're trying to get accomplished."
4. On going from being a head coach to the role he is in now...
"It's been really good, but it's been different. Obviously, you're in charge for 11 years, and then you kind of moved to a different role where you're learning, you know what I mean, and you want to listen, you want to make sure you say the right thing, you do the right thing, have so much respect for everybody here, and how they do things, you want to make sure you do it the right way. And I think that's the unique piece of it, and finding that spot, it's like the first day I got here, I'm like, we're going into a staff meeting, I'm like, where do I sit? I'm not going to say anything. I'm going to make sure we do the right thing here. I have so much respect for everything that goes on here. So that's probably the biggest differences. Great group of people here. I think that's the key component. Like, great group. Coach Faulkner, the offensive staff have been awesome."
5. On wanting to learn while he is here...
"Well I think you know in this profession you have these these unique opportunities right and and as I've talked to different people and there's a lot of people been in this situation, right? I'm not the first nor will I be the last. You take these opportunities to grow and learn. There's a lot of different ways to do things. There's a lot of different ways to go about things and I think what a better way to learn and grow from a program that obviously I've been at before that I have a lot of respect for, but I think that's, you know, you got to kind of take that mode, you know, and It has been, I mean this, like every day, I'm learning something from somebody within this program. Whether it could be overarching, it could be schematically, it could be coaching style, all the above. And there's more notes on that for me. And I've told Coach Key, I said like, when you get some more time, you and I are gonna sit down 'cause, I wanna, there's some things I wanna take. Because I think as a guy who wants to be a head coach again, hopefully, you want to say, all right, I'm going to go learn some things I can do better to help us be better, right? And I think at the end of the day, you're all trying to learn and grow. And whether you're 54 years old or you're 28 years old or whatever it is, I think every day and every moment is a learning moment and growth moment."
6. On his relationship with Brent Key...
"Well, if he wants, if Coach Key wants to bounce something, and a lot of times it might just be, you know, I know for a head coach, like you know what you wanna do, but you gotta talk your way through it. You know what I mean? But that will be based on Coach, like if if he stops by and say hey you got a minute I'm gonna go in there other than that probably not going in there I'll go in and say hello and speak and say coach hey I don't you know I walk in I'm like coach I don't have a problem I'm good because most of the time when somebody goes in his office they got a problem or something's wrong I said coach I got no problems I'm good just saying hello just saying hello you know I mean because usually when you're you're You're in that office, right? You're dealing with a lot of the stuff, right? And I just said, coach, I'm good. I don't need anything. Just want to stop by and say hello. But he does a great job. And any time I can listen, I'll be glad to listen because I know I get that. But I think he's got a pretty good handle on direction. He's going to what he wants to do. And again, it goes back to, for me, I'm just here to help. anything I can do to help, I want to do that and I want to be helpful to the program and I want to continue to learn myself."
7. On how different it was from the last time he was a coach at Georgia Tech...
"Well, it's obviously very different. You just mentioned several things. I laugh when I got the first offensive group text. I'm like, "I don't know. They got more people in this group text, then I had the whole building in my previous institution." So I think that's grown, which is something that I think is very positive. All the support, I think that Coach Key and the administration here has built on this program to give them a chance to be successful, I think is that. That's probably the most noticeable thing. And then there's a lot of steel beams right next door that are really noticeable too, right? You know, obviously having the opportunity to have a state of the art facility here, I think is huge. So those are the things that are, you know, are noticeable. And I think he's got this thing surrounded to be one of those premier, you know, powerful programs, which I know is what Georgia Tech aspires to be."
