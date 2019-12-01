Tale of The Tape: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Sunday, December 1st at 6:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -21.0 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 80, Bethune Cookman 59 (97% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0*

*2017's win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 65-62 on November 19th, 2017 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Bethune-Cookman

Josh Pastner Talks About Last Shot Vs. Arkansas, Preview Bethune-Cookman

Jose Alvarado Out For Next 3 Games

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Bethune-Cookman Associated Press NR NR USA Today Coaches Poll NR NR RPI 84th 202nd SOS 47th 308th KenPom 63rd 300th Sagarin 67th 274th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Bethune-Cookman Points Michael Devoe (22.5) Isaiah Bailey (13.9) Rebounds James Banks III (9.3) Cletrell Pope (12.6) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.5) Isaiah Bailey (3.1) Steals Khalid Moore (2.5) Isaiah Bailey (1.7) Blocks James Banks III (4.5) Cletrell Pope (2.3)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Bethune-Cookman Points Per Game 71.2 76.9 Field Goal % 44.1% 46.1% FG Made/Attempts 101/229 195/423 Three Point % 31.1% 31.3% 3PT Made/Attempts 23/74 41/131 Free Throw % 63.8% 69.9%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Bethune-Cookman Rebounds Per Game 43.5 41.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.25 11 Def. Reb. Per Game 35.25 30.3 Rebound Margin +3.5 +6.0

Defense:

Georgia Tech Bethune-Cookman Opp. Points Per Game 66.5 67.1 Opp. FG% 34.5% 40.0% Opp. 3PT% 27.1% 27.7% Steals Per Game 7.25 9 Blocks Per Game 7.75 4.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Bethune-Cookman Assists Per Game 12.8 13.6 Turnovers Per Game 18.3 18.0 Turnover Margin -4.7 -0.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 0.8

