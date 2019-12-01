Tale of The Tape: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-0 ACC)
- Tipoff: Sunday, December 1st at 6:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -21.0 (ESPN)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 80, Bethune Cookman 59 (97% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0*
*2017's win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 65-62 on November 19th, 2017 (home)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman
Associated Press
NR
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
NR
RPI
84th
202nd
SOS
47th
308th
KenPom
63rd
300th
Sagarin
67th
274th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman
Points
Michael Devoe (22.5)
Isaiah Bailey (13.9)
Rebounds
James Banks III (9.3)
Cletrell Pope (12.6)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.5)
Isaiah Bailey (3.1)
Steals
Khalid Moore (2.5)
Isaiah Bailey (1.7)
Blocks
James Banks III (4.5)
Cletrell Pope (2.3)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman
Points Per Game
71.2
76.9
Field Goal %
44.1%
46.1%
FG Made/Attempts
101/229
195/423
Three Point %
31.1%
31.3%
3PT Made/Attempts
23/74
41/131
Free Throw %
63.8%
69.9%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman
Rebounds Per Game
43.5
41.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.25
11
Def. Reb. Per Game
35.25
30.3
Rebound Margin
+3.5
+6.0
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman
Opp. Points Per Game
66.5
67.1
Opp. FG%
34.5%
40.0%
Opp. 3PT%
27.1%
27.7%
Steals Per Game
7.25
9
Blocks Per Game
7.75
4.7
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman
Assists Per Game
12.8
13.6
Turnovers Per Game
18.3
18.0
Turnover Margin
-4.7
-0.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
0.8
