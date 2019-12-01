Jackets Maven
Tale of The Tape: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Matthew McGavic

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Sunday, December 1st at 6:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -21.0 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 80, Bethune Cookman 59 (97% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0*

*2017's win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 65-62 on November 19th, 2017 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Bethune-Cookman

Josh Pastner Talks About Last Shot Vs. Arkansas, Preview Bethune-Cookman

Jose Alvarado Out For Next 3 Games

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman

Associated Press

NR

NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

NR

RPI

84th

202nd

SOS

47th

308th

KenPom

63rd

300th

Sagarin

67th

274th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman

Points

Michael Devoe (22.5)

Isaiah Bailey (13.9)

Rebounds

James Banks III (9.3)

Cletrell Pope (12.6)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.5)

Isaiah Bailey (3.1)

Steals

Khalid Moore (2.5)

Isaiah Bailey (1.7)

Blocks

James Banks III (4.5)

Cletrell Pope (2.3)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman

Points Per Game

71.2

76.9

Field Goal %

44.1%

46.1%

FG Made/Attempts

101/229

195/423

Three Point %

31.1%

31.3%

3PT Made/Attempts

23/74

41/131

Free Throw %

63.8%

69.9%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman

Rebounds Per Game

43.5

41.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.25

11

Def. Reb. Per Game

35.25

30.3

Rebound Margin

+3.5

+6.0

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman

Opp. Points Per Game

66.5

67.1

Opp. FG%

34.5%

40.0%

Opp. 3PT%

27.1%

27.7%

Steals Per Game

7.25

9

Blocks Per Game

7.75

4.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Bethune-Cookman

Assists Per Game

12.8

13.6

Turnovers Per Game

18.3

18.0

Turnover Margin

-4.7

-0.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

0.8

