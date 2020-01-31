Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, February 1st at 12:00pm EST

- Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN

- How To Watch: Fox Sports South (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 66

- All-Time Series: Tied 11-11

- Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 78-74 on January 15th, 2020 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 89th 66th RPI 81st 133rd SOS 7th 125th KenPom 86th 60th Sagarin 73rd 53rd

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Points Michael Devoe (16.2) John Mooney (15.9) Rebounds James Banks III (7.6) John Mooney (13.4) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.4) Prentiss Hubb (4.7) Steals Jose Alvarado (2.3) Rex Pflueger (1.4) Blocks James Banks III (2.8) Juwan Durham (2.4)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Points Per Game 67.8 76.6 Field Goal % 44.9% 42.7% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.4/56.6 27.3/63.8 Three Point % 29.3% 34.9% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.0/17.2 10.1/28.8 Free Throw % 66.4% 73.0%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Rebounds Per Game 36.0 38.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.3 11.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.7 27.9 Rebound Margin +0.9 +0.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Opp. Points Per Game 66.6 68.6 Opp. FG% 40.0% 41.2% Opp. 3PT% 30.6% 34.7% Steals Per Game 7.4 6.1 Blocks Per Game 5.0 4.1

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Notre Dame Assists Per Game 13.6 17.5 Turnovers Per Game 16.4 9.8 Turnover Margin -2.0 +3.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.8

