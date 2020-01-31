Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matthew McGavic
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, February 1st at 12:00pm EST
- Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN
- How To Watch: Fox Sports South (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.0)
- KenPom Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 66
- All-Time Series: Tied 11-11
- Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 78-74 on January 15th, 2020 (home)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
89th
66th
RPI
81st
133rd
SOS
7th
125th
KenPom
86th
60th
Sagarin
73rd
53rd
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Points
Michael Devoe (16.2)
John Mooney (15.9)
Rebounds
James Banks III (7.6)
John Mooney (13.4)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.4)
Prentiss Hubb (4.7)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (2.3)
Rex Pflueger (1.4)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.8)
Juwan Durham (2.4)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Points Per Game
67.8
76.6
Field Goal %
44.9%
42.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.4/56.6
27.3/63.8
Three Point %
29.3%
34.9%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.0/17.2
10.1/28.8
Free Throw %
66.4%
73.0%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Rebounds Per Game
36.0
38.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.3
11.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.7
27.9
Rebound Margin
+0.9
+0.1
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Opp. Points Per Game
66.6
68.6
Opp. FG%
40.0%
41.2%
Opp. 3PT%
30.6%
34.7%
Steals Per Game
7.4
6.1
Blocks Per Game
5.0
4.1
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Notre Dame
Assists Per Game
13.6
17.5
Turnovers Per Game
16.4
9.8
Turnover Margin
-2.0
+3.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.8
