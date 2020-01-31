All Yellow Jackets
Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 4-6 ACC) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, February 1st at 12:00pm EST

- Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN

- How To Watch: Fox Sports South (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 66

- All-Time Series: Tied 11-11

- Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 78-74 on January 15th, 2020 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

89th

66th

RPI

81st

133rd

SOS

7th

125th

KenPom

86th

60th

Sagarin

73rd

53rd

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Points

Michael Devoe (16.2)

John Mooney (15.9)

Rebounds

James Banks III (7.6)

John Mooney (13.4)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.4)

Prentiss Hubb (4.7)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (2.3)

Rex Pflueger (1.4)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.8)

Juwan Durham (2.4)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Points Per Game

67.8

76.6

Field Goal %

44.9%

42.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.4/56.6

27.3/63.8

Three Point %

29.3%

34.9%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.0/17.2

10.1/28.8

Free Throw %

66.4%

73.0%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Rebounds Per Game

36.0

38.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.3

11.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.7

27.9

Rebound Margin

+0.9

+0.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Opp. Points Per Game

66.6

68.6

Opp. FG%

40.0%

41.2%

Opp. 3PT%

30.6%

34.7%

Steals Per Game

7.4

6.1

Blocks Per Game

5.0

4.1

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Notre Dame

Assists Per Game

13.6

17.5

Turnovers Per Game

16.4

9.8

Turnover Margin

-2.0

+3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.8

