The Good, Bad & The Ugly In Georgia Tech's Loss To The Miami Hurricanes



Georgia Tech fell to the Miami Hurricanes after a comeback attempt in the second half fell short. Georgia Tech fell into a double-digit hole in the first half thanks to a myriad of turnovers that the Hurricanes took advantage of. The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to five with under four minutes to play, but couldn’t make the plays necessary to pull out the victory. Georgia Tech got great games from its big three and had two 20-point scorers, but outside of them, it couldn’t get the rest of the team going, which hurt its chances. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and the ugly.

Good



-Lamar Washington finishes with 21 points on 5-10 shooting

-Washington goes perfect from the free throw 10-10

-Washington finishes with another double-double, finishing with 12 assists

-Georgia Tech has the best game from the free throw line finishing 23-27 from the charity stripe

-Georgia Tech finished with 18 bench points

-The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Miami Hurricanes 32-31

-Baye Ndongo posted 16 points and seven rebounds

-Kowacie Reeves adds another 20-point game in ACC play

-The Yellow Jackets shot the ball better from three-point range and made 43% of their three-point attempts

Bad

-Akai Fleming finishes with 0 points on 0-6 shooting; (the freshman is a game changer for the Yellow Jackets)

-Miami had four scorers in double-figures

-Ernest Udeh Jr finishes with 13 points and 15 rebounds

-Nobody outside of the big 3 (Washington, Reeves, Ndongo) hit double-figures

-Georgia Tech has 14 turnovers

-The Yellow Jackets only made nine baskets in the first half on 33% shooting

-Georgia Tech starts games slowly and doesn’t get started until the second half of games

-Miami shot 40% from the three-point range and made 10 three-pointers

-Miami wins the points in the paint with a 34-28 advantage

-The Yellow Jackets only had eight points in transition

-The bigs for Georgia Tech didn't play well outside of Ndongo. Both Peyton Marshall and Cole Kirouac struggled both offensively and defensively in the game against the Hurricanes

Ugly

-Georgia Tech put themselves in a 15-2 hole early in the game

-Kowacie Reeves didn’t get his first bucket until 11:01 in the game

-Tre Donaldson has a career day against the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 27 points and 10 assists

-The Yellow Jackets couldn't close out the game and missed a critical rebound down five, which changed the complexion of the contest



