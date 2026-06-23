Three Georgia Tech Players Who Could Change The 2026-2027 Basketball Season

Georgia Tech is looking to rebound after a rough 2025-2026 campaign. They made the necessary changes in order to take a step forward as a program and get where they want to go. They retained two of the 15 players from the roster last season and brought in new recruits and players from the portal. Today, we explore three players who can change the Yellow Jackets 2026-2027 basketball season.

1. Cole Kirouac

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Cole Kirouac (8) grabs a rebound against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kirouac was a nice addition for the Yellow Jackets and saw his role continue to grow as the season went on. He got better and more comfortable, and you could tell the game began to slow down some for him. The key for Kirouac is getting bigger and stronger. He is already 7’0 and 199 pounds, but he needs to get that frame to about 215 pounds, so when he is asked to defend down low, he is not pushed out of the way or overpowered.

We saw last season veterans attack Kirouac in the post, trying to take advantage of him in the low post and get easy buckets. Offensively, if he can continue to finish around the rim better and be able to add to his offensive game, it could be beneficial for the Yellow Jackets.

Kirouac will likely be the starting center for the Yellow Jackets or will get a lot of playing time. They will need him to be stout defensively while also being able to finish around the rim at a high level. If he can do that, then it should be an improved season for him and the Yellow Jackets.

2. Kam Craft

Feb 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kam Craft (12) shoots against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Craft struggled mightily last season on the offensive end and the defensive end and, at times, didn’t see the floor because of his struggles. He gets a fresh start with head coach Scott Cross and will look to get back on track as one of the best shooters in college basketball, as he was a few seasons ago. How does he do that? Craft has to be featured in the offense more and get cleaner looks on the perimeter.

He is naturally going to garner attention with his ability to stretch the floor and shoot it from the outside. However, the Yellow Jackets will need to do a better job of setting him up with back screens, playing off the ball, and moving without the basketball. If he can improve those things, he can shoot the basketball more efficiently from the perimeter.

Defensively, he will have to work on moving better laterally and staying in front of scorers. If Craft can improve those things in 2026, he should be primed for a big season, which would only help the Yellow Jackets get back to the NCAA tournament.

3. Colby Garland

Nov 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Colby Garland (0) makes a three point shot over Utah Utes forward Seydou Traore (0) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has long awaited a point guard who can step up and run the show at a high level and make an impact. They may have that in Colby Garland, who comes over from San Jose State. The Yellow Jackets, over the past few seasons, have had offensive problems and an inability to find good shots and a point guard to set it all up.

Garland is a player who can create his own offense and also make plays for others. You rarely see him take a bad shot or get the offense into the wrong play. He also has an attack-style game that could be beneficial, especially in transition.

Transition is one of the easiest ways to get good shots and score quickly. Garland specializes in that area and also off the pick-and-roll. If he can bring that to Georgia Tech and continue to elevate his game, he could be the player who changes the projection of this team.