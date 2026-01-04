Three Georgia Tech Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After Win Over Boston College

Georgia Tech picked up home win over Boston College on Saturday to improve to 10-5 on the season. It gave the Yellow Jackets their first conference win of the season as they protected home court against the Eagles. Let’s take a look at three stock risers from the win.

1. Lamar Washington

Dec 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) shoots against the Marist Red Foxes in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Washington was key in the second half for the Yellow Jackets scoring 15 of his 17 points. Down the stretch, he hit clutch buckets and created opportunities for his team when they were struggling to score. His clutch three-pointer, only up eight, gave the Yellow Jackets an 11-point lead and much-neededis also breathing room. It’s not always the prettiest for Washington, but he is an efficient player and runs the offense the most effectively at the point guard position since Damon Stoudamire took over as head coach. He also is an underrated rebounder for the Yellow Jackets and snagged 12 rebounds on Saturday, which contributed to Georgia Tech having a +15 advantage in total rebounds.

“I feel like that was me just trying to be a leader, if that's points rebounding just talking on defense just trying to help the team win, you know, at those times it's like no matter how you win ugly or bad, but you need to win, so that was what I was focused on,” said Washington.

2. Jaeden Mustaf

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) grabs a loose ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another productive game for Mustaf, who finished with 9 points on 2-3 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out an assist. Bench scoring has been an underrated part of the team this year. Mustaf was a starter for Georgia Tech when the season began, but has been coming off the bench. He has bought into it and embracing the role, providing the Yellow Jackets a big spark. Coach Stoudamire talked about his play as of late.

“The thing about Jayden I give him credit on is he's really embraced coming off the bench. I think that sometimes we look at that as if it could be a demotion or whatnot. But the reality of it is, he still played the same amount of minutes. His minutes haven't went down. I think that it gives him more opportunities to attack the rim when he comes in. Some of the things that I actually envisioned with our small ball unit, he's been able to do. You could put him on a four, and he can guard fours, especially picking pop guys. But he did a great job, got five big rebounds. Made his free throws and so I'm proud of him because you know a lot of guys would pout or do different things, but he hasn’t man. He's consistent, he works, and I think that's the biggest thing. He comes to work, and you know, he clocks in each and every day,” said Stoudamire.



9 points may not seem like a lot, but Mustaf does a little bit of everything. Scoring buckets, distributing, guarding 1-4, getting steals and deflections, and rebounding at a high level. It can’t be measure by just points. His presence on the floor makes Georgia Tech play better and at a higher level.

3. Cole Kirouac

Dec 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Cole Kirouac (8) shoots against the Marist Red Foxes in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another one you have to look deeper than the box score. The two points aren’t appealing, but rather what he brought to the table. Kirouac brings an energy you can’t really replicate. He gets the crowd going and in tune with the game, which will be vital, especially with home games against Virginia, UNC, Syracuse, and more major games at home. Kirouac was +10 when he was on the floor and is continuing to develop at a high level for the Yellow Jackets. Kirouac has credited going against the frontcourt in practice to why he is improving. ,

“Just going against Peyton, Baye Mo in practice every day is just helping me get better. And I feel like when the coach gave me a chance to get in the game, it really just showed that I've just been improving by going against those guys every day,” said Kirouac

He is just getting started and beginning to give Coach Stoudamire some key minutes and a player he can depend on.

