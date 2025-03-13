Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: Quarterfinal Matchups and TV Times Finalized
On to the next round.
The 2nd round of the ACC Tournament wrapped up today and now the quarterfinal matchups are set. There are going to be some big games tomorrow and the No. 1 seed in the ACC is going to get things started. Duke is going to play their first game of the conference tournament against Georgia Tech tomorrow at Noon. The Blue Devils are the heavy favorites to not only win this game, but to win the conference. They have dominated the ACC this season, but Georgia Tech has been playing well as of late and defeated Virginia today.
In the second game, it will be a battle of teams on the bubble. North Carolina and Wake Forest face off tomorrow and both teams appear to be on the outside looking in going into Thursday. The loser is likely out of the tournament, while the winner keeps hope alive.
The evening games will start with No. 7 Stanford facing No. 2 Louisville. The Cardinals have been one of the best stories in the country and ACC Coach of the Year Pat Kelsey will look to get his team into the semifinals with a win.
In the final game of the night, Clemson is going to be taking on SMU, who defeated Syracuse tonight to get to the next round. SMU is another ACC team that is on the bubble heading into the day and could really use a win vs the Tigers, who are safely in the field.
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs No. 8 Georgia Tech (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs No. 5 North Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs No. 7 Stanford (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs No. 6 SMU (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
