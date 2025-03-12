Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction to Georgia Tech Defeating Virginia In ACC Tournament + Lookahead to Duke Game
Georgia Tech did a couple of things with today's ACC Tournament victory over Virginia. They snapped their losing streak to the Cavaliers and they set themselves up with an opportunity to face No. 1 Duke
After the game, RJ and Jackson broke down the game and looked ahead to the matchup vs Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in a new episode.
After the game, Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire was asked about the matchup with the No. 1 team in the country and here is what he had to say about Duke:
"Well, I think that Duke is a team that obviously they're different. They're long. They're athletic. I look forward to the game, though, to be honest with you. At the end of the day, the one thing I do know going into this game is that we're playing our best basketball of the season. If we weren't, maybe I wouldn't feel the way I do, but I feel as confident as I've ever felt about this group of guys. It's going to be a task, but we'll go in there, and we can't fear them. We've got to do the things that we need to do. It's a challenge, but I think that we're all looking forward to that."
It is going to be a massive challenge for Georgia Tech against the Blue Devils tomorrow, but they have put themselves in a position to make some noise in the ACC Tournament and shock the nation. Can they do it?
