Will Head Coach Scott Cross Keep Any Of The Georgia Tech Players From Last Year's Roster?

The transfer portal is set to open in the next couple of days, and a lot of questions remain about the outlook of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets basketball team next season. The Yellow Jackets have seen a mass exodus with Akai Fleming, Brandon Stores, Jaeden Mustaf, Peyton Marshall, Mouhamed Sylla, and Baye Ndongo all entering their name into the portal. A number of these players are talented and were key contributors a season ago on the Flats.

There are a couple of players left on the roster who haven’t entered just yet. Players left who haven’t hit the portal are Eric Chatfield, Davi Remagen, Kam Craft, Dyllan Thompson, and Cole Kirouac. There is a good blend of youth and veterans in the group that remains.

Remagen came over from Germany as a true freshman. He appeared in 11 games and was primarily known as a defensive player for the Yellow Jackets in year one. Kirouac continued to see his role increase throughout the season due to injuries and was a big part of the rotation in the second half of the year. Kirouac appeared in 23 games for Georgia Tech. Chatfield is another who saw his role increase on the team, and he even started a couple of games at the point guard position for the Yellow Jackets. Craft was a big part of the transfer class for the previous coaching regime. He had a down year, netting career lows in a lot of categories. However, he is still one of the better shooters that you will find on the market. Thompson was primarily a reserve player for the Yellow Jackets. Coach Cross talked about several guys being priorities, but the list is dwindling fast.

“You know, there are a couple of guys probably on this current roster, there will be priorities trying to retain those guys. I've already been in contact with other guys as well throughout the country, both junior college guys there are potential transfers that we know starting April 7th will be in the transfer portal. I think the biggest thing is just doing our homework on those guys and talking to as many different people as possible, making sure that they are the right fit, and also watching as much film as possible, so we make sure it's not about the guys you don't sign; you just cannot sign the wrong guys. That's the most important thing,” said Cross.

Are the final five players on the roster the ones he was referring to? We will find out in the coming days, but the Yellow Jackets will look vastly different in 2026.

