ESPN's BPI Gives Prediction For Today's Game Between Georgia Tech and Florida State
Georgia Tech has lost their last three games coming into their road trip vs Florida State, but the Yellow Jackets are hoping to put two complete halves together today vs the Seminoles. Damon Stoudamire's team will look to avoid the slow starts and offensive slumps that his team has shown in most contests this year. Injuries, slow starts, and poor offensive performances have doomed Georgia Tech this season, but they have a chance to show improvement today vs a Florida State team that is coming off of a win vs Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Seminoles have won three of their last four games, including wins over Syracuse and Miami, and are 7-2 at home this season.
Florida State is not only being favored by the oddsmakers today, but by ESPN's BPI (Basketball Power Index) as well. BPI is giving the Seminoles a 76% chance to win the game today at home and those odds are similar to the odds given to Georgia Tech's last three opponents.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Georgia Tech has won five of the last seven games in the series. The teams split their regular-season series in 2023-24, each team winning on its home court. The Seminoles have won 17 of the last 24 meetings in the series and hold a 46-34 advantage all-time. Since FSU joined the ACC, Tech is 24-32 against the Seminoles. Florida State won the first six in a row, Tech followed by winning five straight, and is 19-26 against the Seminoles since then. In its four road games this season, Tech has averaged 63 points per game, connecting in 38.4% of its shots from the floor, 28.9% from three-point range and 59.7 percent from the foul line.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is an 8.5 point underdog today against the Seminoles, and the total is set at 147.5
