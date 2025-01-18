Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Florida State
Georgia Tech has lost their last three games coming into their road trip vs Florida State, but the Yellow Jackets are hoping to put two complete halves together today vs the Seminoles. Damon Stoudamire's team will look to avoid the slow starts and offensive slumps that his team has shown in most contests this year. Injuries, slow starts, and poor offensive performances have doomed Georgia Tech this season, but they have a chance to show improvement today vs a Florida State team that is coming off of a win vs Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Seminoles have won three of their last four games, including wins over Syracuse and Miami, and are 7-2 at home this season.
Tech players have missed a total of 43 games this season because of injury, illness or other absence. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has missed the last 12 games with a foot injury, Luke O’Brien missed the last 7 games, with a toe injury, leading scorer Lance Terry missed the Clemson game (hand injury), and freshman Doryan Onwuchekwa (personal reasons) has missed the last 8 games. Those players had combined to start 32 games before their current absences. Reeves, Jr., has not played in an ACC game this season, while O’Brien and Onwuchekwa have played in only one each.
The four players who missed the Clemson game (Terry, Reeves, O’Brien, Onwuchekwa) have accounted for 31 percent of Tech’s total points this season. Sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George are the only Yellow Jackets to have appeared in every game this season, and also the only ones to start every game this season. No one else has started more than 12. Ndongo has started 47 consecutive games, George 46, dating back to last season.
Georgia Tech has won five of the last seven games in the series. The teams split their regular-season series in 2023-24, each team winning on its home court. The Seminoles have won 17 of the last 24 meetings in the series and hold a 46-34 advantage all-time. Since FSU joined the ACC, Tech is 24-32 against the Seminoles. Florida State won the first six in a row, Tech followed by winning five straight, and is 19-26 against the Seminoles since then. In its four road games this season, Tech has averaged 63 points per game, connecting in 38.4% of its shots from the floor, 28.9% from three-point range and 59.7 percent from the foul line.
Ndongo has four double-doubles this season (10 for his career) after scoring 14 points with 12 rebounds against Clemson. He has two in ACC games (19 points, 12 rebounds at North Carolina). George’s assist average is the highest rate for a Tech played since Drew Berry averaged 6.6 in 1995-96 (and 6.7 in 1994-95). It is also the 6th-highest average in Tech history behind those two Barry seasons. Freshman Jaeden Mustaf scored in double digits (12 points vs. Clemson) for the first time since Dec. 28 (Alabama A&M) and for the first time in an ACC game.
Duncan Powell has averaged 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over his last 7 games. The Sacramento State transfer has hit 42.9% (24-of-56) from the floor, 42.3% (11-of-26) from three-point range in that stretch.
Senior guard Lance Terry, who missed the Clemson game with a hand injury, has averaged 16.8 points in his last five games. The senior guard has gone 31-of-60 (51.7%) from the floor, and 12-of-30 from three-point range (40%).
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is an 8.5 point underdog today against the Seminoles, and the total is set at 147.5
Prediction
It is hard to pick Georgia Tech to go on the road and beat a decent team right now. They have injuries that they are still dealing with and the Seminoles have momentum on their side right now, though they are not unbeatable. I don't think they will get blown out, but I don't think Georgia Tech will win today either.
Final Score: Florida State 77, Georgia Tech 71
Related Links
ACC Basketball: Updated 2025 Recruiting Rankings Following Mouhamed Sylla's Commitment to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Has The Attention Of Three Star CB Jalon Copeland Who Plans To Visit The Flats Soon
2026 Georgia Tech RB Target CJ Givers Talks Yellow Jackets, Junior Season & Upcoming Junior Day Visit