2026 ATH Xavier Butler Talks Upcoming Visits & Plans To Revisit Georgia Tech Soon
Xavier Butler is liking what he is seeing from Georgia Tech and continues to build a rapport with the staff. Butler is an elite player in the open field when he gets the ball in his hands. He can make anyone miss and is always a threat to take it to the house with his elite ability. He talked about what makes his talent special.
“I really want to be an ATH in college. I want to be able to line in the backfield, slot, outside, and also be in the return game. I’m being recruited as a running back and slot receiver. What I think makes me special is the ability to make the first person miss and being able to take it from anywhere, aka home run ability,” said Butler.
He is also a beast on the track and runs the 100M and the 200M. His best time on the track in the 100M is 10.98 and he is looking to continue to improve that time this spring. Butler also has interest in Georgia Tech who was his first ever offer. He talked about what the offer meant to him.
“My offer to Georgia Tech means a lot to me because it was my first one. I like the Yellow Jackets and the culture they are building. I also like the scheme and how they get their playmakers the ball. I ’d say Georgia Tech’s campus stood out to me the most. The size of the campus and the buildings they have catch your eye," said Butler.
He took a visit to the Flats on February 2nd, per his X account. In terms of unofficial visits he has this set up for the rest of the spring.
“I have Georgia Southern on Friday, USF on April 26th, and I plan on setting up one to Georgia Tech sometime," said Butler.
This past season he played for the South Gwinnett Comets but transferred this offseason to the Lithonia Bulldogs. He was the starting quarterback for the Comets throwing for 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 933 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had one of his best games against Rockdale County throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 59-6 win.
He has his eyes set on the spring and continues to perfect his craft. The Bulldogs are set to host Douglas-Atlanta on May 15th this year.
“I’m super excited for the spring coming up. Looking forward to being in a new scenery and changing a culture. To prepare for this season coming up, I will work on my flaws and strengths. I will be in the weight room and working on my speed. I will make sure to recover well also. My goals for 2025 are to win a state championship, commit to college, and have a record-breaking season," said Butler.
He doesn’t have any official visits set up just yet. But he plans to visit Memphis, James Madison, Georgia Tech, and more during the summer.
“I don’t have any set yet but I want to go visit Memphis, James Madison, Georgia Tech, FIU, Stanford, Georgia State and Southern,” said Butler.
He doesn’t have any stars or is ranked on any platform but that doesn't mean he is not talented. He has been an explosive player ever since he played on varsity and is very enticing for a lot of coaches with his explosive ability. Butler will be a name to watch especially with him garnering more attention from the ACC with his recent offer from Stanford. Right now, the Yellow Jackets are in a good position and are a team that stands out to Butler in the recruitment process.
