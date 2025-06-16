2026 Defensive Lineman Alex Willis Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has added its second defensive lineman in the 2026 class after Alex Willis announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Willis's story with the Yellow Jackets started on May 15th when he picked up an offer from defensive line coach Kyle Pope. The journey continued from there as he took an official visit to Atlanta on June 10th-11th. During his junior season, he finished with 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery with First Academy.
According to 247Sports, Willis is a three-star prospect, the No. 110 DL and the No. 127 player from Florida. With the decision, Willis has officially shut down his recruitment with the Yellow Jackets and will be locking in with Georgia Tech. The other teams he considered were NC State and Boston College.
At 6'3 and 250 pounds the Yellow Jackets have a powerful interior rusher that can close down lanes and eat up space. Willis is adept at using his hands to get past opposing offensive linemen and create pressure from the interior forcing the quarterback out of the pocket.
The Yellow Jackets now have 11 commits for the 2026 class and it's the first commitment on the defensive line. They aren’t done adding to this class just yet. Georgia Tech is in a good spot with Chris Carbin, who is high on the Yellow Jackets and is set to commit soon. Georgia Tech had a big official weekend hosting four-star Tyreek Jemison, four-star Amari Latimer, and three-star Jamar Owens as big headliners this past weekend.
Georgia Tech has remained hot on the recruiting trail landing a recruit every week it has had an official visit on campus. The Yellow Jackets also got great news, landing their first 2027 commit after Southwest Dekalb standout WR Jordan Christie announced his pledge to Georgia Tech.