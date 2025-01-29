2026 OLB/EDGE Target Billy Weivoda Recaps 2026 Junior Day Visit & What He Likes About Georgia Tech
Billy Weivoda has become a hot name on the recruiting trail In the month of January alone.
Weivoda got offers from USF, James Madison, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Miami (OH), Toledo, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, Kennesaw State, Bowling Green, Georgia State, and Buffalo.
Weivoda is a target for the Yellow Jackets and he picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets on January 22nd. The Yellow Jackets didn’t waste any time and got him on campus for junior day. He talks about how the visit went and what he likes about the program.
“They had a team meeting and all of the coaches introduced themselves and their families. It means a lot to me and my family. It’s great. I love Coach Pope's energy and his play style. I can’t wait to build a relationship more with him and the rest of the coaching staff. The education they talked about and how they developed the players and get everyone to their goal where they wanna be in life,” said Weivoda.
When I asked if he could see himself playing for the Yellow Jackets, he kept it short and simple and gave a one-word answer.
“Definitely.”
Weivoda comes from a winning program at Milton that is the two-time defending state champions. Weivoda had a breakout junior season finishing with 89 tackles, 18 QB hurries, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three blocked punts, and two fumble recoveries. One of his best performances came during the postseason when he finished with three sacks in five games. In the state championship game against Hughes, he finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks and that wasn’t even his best game.
One of his best games came against Blessed Trinity, a notable program in the Peach State. He wrecked the game finishing with eight tackles and 3.5 sacks. Weivoda set career highs in every category last season proving he is one of the better outside linebackers/edge rushers in the state. He knows the job isn’t finished and is ready to take the next step in his game.
“I’m excited for this new team. A lot of young guys who are going to get better in the off-season. We are going for a three-peat. I will do everything this offseason. I need to get better every day,” said Weivoda.
He will be one to continue to watch and will be one of the main pieces returning this year for the Milton Eagles who lost a lot of their roster from a season ago. As I alluded to earlier, Weivoda is one of those players who can take over a game and has shown he can be unblockable. Pass rush continues to be a position of need for the Yellow Jackets after they had a bottom-of-the-league unit in sacks and pass rush. Weivoda could be a piece that elevates the team and could make an impact as a freshman if he comes to the Flats. He will be a name to continue to watch for the Yellow Jackets as they pursue and try to land some of these prospects for the 2026 class.
