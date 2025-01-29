Georgia Tech Signee Josh Petty Finishes As A Five Star (No.29 Overall) in Final 247Sports 2025 Rankings
The final 247Sports player rankings were released today and the final 32 five-star prospects for the 2025 class was announced. Among the 32 five star players was Georgia Tech signee Josh Petty, who checked in at No. 29 in the rankings.
In the final rankings, Petty finished as the No. 29 player in the country, the No. 8 OT in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia.
247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks wrote that Petty is a player with first round NFL potential and compared to Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten:
"Athletic offensive line prospect with advanced movement ability relative to eventual position home. A legitimate 6-foot-5 with tackle length and a lean frame that possesses ample bulking capacity. Full-time two-way player with a variety of defensive roles as a senior -- inside, outside, and even off the ball at linebacker. Boasts an excellent athletic foundation with state championship-caliber wrestling on his ledger. Wrestling experience shows in body control and engaged strength. Plays high at times but works for leverage. Can lunge at the snap, compromising balance, but natural athleticism and body control help in quick recovery ability. Effective on defense to the point of displaying dip-and-rip nuance and speed-to-power flashes. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to the second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Further ahead as a run blocker but pass-pro potential is high. Will need to develop lower half, but owns a broad-torsoed, long-armed build. Requisite bulking could lead to valuable roster flexibility all along the offensive front. May initially need some time in a strength program, but possesses the catalog of physical traits, on-field versatility, and multi-sport prowess that point to impact player potential and an NFL Draft early-round ceiling."
In his signing day press conference, Key talked about the importance of recruiting in the state of Georgia, which was crucial for the Yellow Jackets in the 2025 cycle and will be again in 2026:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."
