2026 OT's Courtney and Courtlin Heard Talk Recent Georgia Tech Offers and Relationship With Coach Geep Wade
If you've been keeping up with the recruiting landscape as of late you've seen every major Division 1 school in the state of Georgia extending offers to every top player in the state. Yes, this has always been the case, but in the season of the NIL collective funding, it seems that every school has a fighting chance given they have the right deal or if the school's program is trending in the right direction.
During this week of offers being extended, Courtney and Courtlin Heard from East Coweta High School received their third ACC offer on Wednesday from Georgia Tech. The brothers, who are twins, were born just three minutes apart, with Courtney being the older of the two. Courtney, measured at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, is a three-star offensive tackle according to On3. Courtlin, who is currently unranked according to major recruiting platforms, also has substantial size, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 330 pounds
When talking to them both, they made it clear that they are a package deal, and that offensive line coach, Geep Wade has been in contact with two. Courtlin gave an insight into what they're collectively looking for in school to call home
"It's got to be somewhere I would love to live, and somewhere where I'm a priority, not just another player, and obviously a great connection with coaches and staff," he stated.
The two also gave insight into their interaction with offensive line coach, Geep Wade.
"I like Coach Wade, he seems like a fired up coach who's ready to take things to the next level and I can tell from our conversation that he's fired about me as well," said Courtney
"It's been a great interaction, I think he's a fun dude and has a lot of energy," said Courtlin.
Despite the mutual excitement from both parties the brothers made it known they would not be present for the junior day, but said that was conversation about them being in attendance for a spring game practice.
From analyzing the film on the brothers, it's clear that they are tough to beat on outside speed rushes due to their nimble feet, deterring some of the top pass rushers in Georgia's highest classification, 6A. In addition to being quick off the ball, the brothers shoot their hands very well, forcing defenders to take a wider pass-rush lane to allow the quarterback to step into the pocket. Receiving recognition for their exceptional play, they both earned Second Team All-Region 2-6A honors. The two have been invited to compete at this year's Under Armour All-American Camp in Atlanta during the first weekend of February.
