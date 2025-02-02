Georgia Tech Football: Five Candidates for Jackets’ Defensive Coordinator Vacancy
Georgia Tech’s DC Tyler Santucci has made the move to the NFL and now the Jackets are sent into a defensive coordinator search late in the offseason. Santucci was an integral part in Georgia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, and he is now set to be the new linebackers’ coach for the Baltimore Ravens.
Santucci was awesome in his stops at Duke, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech. The young coordinator now gets his first opportunity to coach at the NFL level.
For the Jackets, their support is definitely behind Santucci, but the timing of the hire is a little unfortunate for Georgia Tech. Plenty of defensive coordinator hires have already happened. Penn State hired Jim Knowles, Notre Dame hired Chris Ash, Virginia Tech hired Sam Siefkes, Clemson hired Tom Allen, and Washington hired Ryan Walters.
Plenty of quality candidates are already off the board, but who could the Jackets sign?
Note: This is just speculation, not reporting any candidates.
1. Jess Simpson, Georgia Tech Defensive Line Coach
Jess Simpson, the highest paid coach on the defensive side of the Jackets’ staff makes perfect sense. Georgia Tech wouldn’t have to pay top dollar for a P4 defensive coordinator, and they have the opportunity to promote one of the most experienced coaches in the ACC. Simpson coached a great group of defensive linemen last year including Romello Height, Sylvain Yondjouen, and others. Simpson formerly coached for the Atlanta Falcons, Duke, Miami, and Georgia State. He has countless connections in the Georgia high school coaching scene, and would continue his strong recruiting in the State of Georgia.
2. Joe Cullen, Chiefs Defensive Line Coach
Joe Cullen coaches interior defensive linemen like nobody else in the country. He’s had defensive coordinator jobs for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Richmond, and Indiana. Cullen hasn’t coached collegiately since 2009, but that could be more of a pro than a con. Joe could return to college football with a Power Four defensive coordinator job, possibly lining himself up for another defensive coordinator job in the NFL.
3. John Hauser, Ohio Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
Hauser helped the Bobcats to their first 11-win season as a program in 2024. Ohio ranked 13th in scoring defense in the country, and 3rd in their conference. Hauser’s defense held Akron to 10 points, Kent State to 0 points, Eastern Michigan to 10 points, Toledo to 7, and Miami (OH) to 3. Hauser would bring defensive coordinator experience and could make the jump from a MAC roster to an ACC roster.
4. Randy Bates, Pitt Defensive Coordinator
This seems like a lateral move for Bates. Pitt had an absolutely stout run defense under Bates’ tutelage last year. Pitt opponents averaged just 3.2 yards per rush (10th in nation) and only 116.3 rushing yards per game (20th in nation). The Panthers’ sack rate was also fairly high, at 8.21%, good enough for 21st in the nation. Bates could bring his physical brand of football to a team that lives and breathes physicality.
5. Jonathan Patke, Duke Defensive Coordinator
This one is a little less realistic, but he would be a great hire for the Jackets. Patke led a solid unit at Duke that got to the quarterback at a rate of 8.05%. The Blue Devils went 9-4 in 2024, and had impressive defensive showings against North Carolina and others.
