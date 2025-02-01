Report: Georgia Tech Defensive Coordinator Tyler Santucci Leaving For NFL
Georgia Tech is in need of a new defensive coordinator. It was reported today by Chad Bishop with the AJC that Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is going to take a job on the Baltimore Ravens defensive staff as the linebackers coach.
This is a big loss for Georgia Tech. Santucci came in and helped Georgia Tech's defense improve from one of the worst in the country. The Yellow Jackets saw vast improvements when it came to run defense and they ranked 4th in the ACC in yards allowed per game. Georgia Tech also improved to 6th in the ACC in rush defense.
Kelly Quinlan at JacketsOnline gave some thoughts to Santucci leaving Georgia Tech:
Now, Brent Key has to hire a new defensive coordinator. Key has a good track record of hiring coordinators in his time as Georgia Tech's head coach. He hired Buster Faulkner to his initial staff when hired and hired Santucci last offseason. Could Key look to promote from within or look outside of Georgia Tech for candidates? That is going to be the thing to watch. With it already being February, Georgia Tech does not have much time to waste when it comes to finding a new coordinator.
In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16th nationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. For his role in directing the ACC’s top scoring defense, he was a nominee for the 2023 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach.
Prior to his lone season at Duke, Santucci spent three seasons at Texas A&M (2020-22), serving as linebackers coach for all three seasons and as co-defensive coordinator in his final campaign with the Aggies in 2022. As co-defensive coordinator, where he direct the nation’s No. 1 pass defense (156.2 ypg) and a top 25 scoring defense (20.7 ppg).
He has also coached linebackers at Wake Forest (2019) and Texas State (2016), served as a defensive analyst at Notre Dame (2017) and A&M (2018), spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Wake (2014-15) and four seasons on the staff at his alma mater, Stony Brook (2010-11).
