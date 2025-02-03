2026 Running Back CJ Givers Gives Insight Into Home Visit With Georgia Tech RB Coach Norval McKenzie
As January winded down, Georgia Tech RB coach Norval McKenzie made an important visit to 2026 running back CJ Givers, a target for the Yellow Jackets in the class.
"I really enjoyed the home visit with Coach McKenzie. I was really able to get a sense of what it’s like to be a football player at Georgia Tech," said Givers "Every time I talk with Coach McKenzie and the coaches at Georgia Tech the relationship grows and I get a sense of what kind of coaches they are. They were my first offer so they’ll always have a special place in my heart," he added.
Givers, a three-star running back from Fellowship Christian, Roswell, GA, rushed for 1403 rushing yards averaging 9.3 yards per carry en route to 21 total touchdowns, and ironically on film, he looks very similar to current Yellow Jackets back, Jamal Haynes. Givers is very versatile in his approach to the game. The way he attacks the defense with a low center of gravity and tremendous balance makes him elite. It is easy to tell from conversing with the young man that he'll want to be someone striving to earn playing time at the next level as soon as possible. The first-team all-state back had this to say about the many dimensions of his game.
"I am a three down back that can do everything. I can pass protect, catch the ball out of the backfield, and, run well in between the tackles," said Givers.
This past season Givers hauled in 13 catches for 182 yards out of the back field. Georgia Tech has always been high on the Paladin's running back as they were the first school to offer him.
High School Ties To Georgia Tech
Early enrollee, Josh Petty who is a close friend to Givers, has been in contact with the running back about possibly continuing their playing careers together in the flats.
"Yes, me and Josh have talked about playing together. That is one of my best friends so it would be really cool to share that experience with him in college football," Givers said. "I am seriously considering Georgia Tech. They are a great program that is on the come up and a big contender in the ACC. And I’m looking forward to learning more on the junior day," he added.
Our own Najeh Wilkins did an exclusive interview with star running back from Northeast Georgia. Watch to gain even more insight on the next potential great Georgia Tech running back.
