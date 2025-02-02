Georgia Tech vs Georgia Named One Of The Most Anticipated Non-Conference Games Of The 2025 Season
One of the top games of the 2024 College Football season was the showdown on Black Friday between Georgia Tech and Georgia. The Yellow Jackets raced out to a big lead (that probably could have been bigger) early, Georgia fought back to close the gap, Georgia Tech had a double-digit lead in the 4th quarter, but ultimately lost in eight overtimes to the Bulldogs. Ever since being named the full-time head coach after the 2022 season, Brent Key has been close twice of upsetting Kirby Smart and winning the game, a rivalry game that Georgia Tech has not won since 2016.
This season has a chance to be the highest stakes matchup in this rivalry in quite some time. So much so, that 247Sports analyst Cody Nagel listed it as one of the ten most anticipated non-conference matchups of the 2025 season:
9. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 28)
"The Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry delivered one of the most thrilling games of 2024 when Georgia rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 44-42 in an epic eight-overtime showdown. The Bulldogs have won seven consecutive meetings in the rivalry, but the Yellow Jackets have closed the gap a bit in recent years under head coach Brent Key. The two foes meet for the 119th time on Nov. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium."
This could be the best chance that Georgia Tech has had to defeat Georgia since 2016. Georgia Tech is returning Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, and multiple starters up front on the offensive line. They are going to have to find a new defensive coordinator in light of the news of Tyler Santucci leaving for the Baltimore Ravens, but Georgia Tech has the leaders and players, not to mention the schedule to help them contend in the ACC in 2025. They could arrive at Mercedes Benz Stadium at the end of the season to face Georgia with a lot on the line.
Related Links
2026 OT's Courtney and Courtlin Heard Talk Recent Georgia Tech Offers and Relationship With Coach Geep Wade
Georgia Tech Football: Five Candidates for Jackets’ Defensive Coordinator Vacancy
Report: Georgia Tech Defensive Coordinator Tyler Santucci Leaving For NFL