2027 OL Terrance Warren III Open Up About How Things Are Going With Georgia Tech and ACC Foe
Head Coach Brent Key made the trip down to Columbus, Georgia, to offer 2027 versatile offensive lineman prospect Terrance Warren III in person on January 30, and this is what Warren had to say about how things are currently going with the Yellow Jackets:
"The last time I heard from him was when he offered me in person when he sat down and talked. You know, we were just talking football, and then he told me he liked me just from my knowledge, and he offered me. Then he said he was going to stay in contact with me. But after that, I haven't heard anything from him, yet," said Warren III.
From talking to Terrance, he let me know he's been a man of the trenches since recreation ball days, killing his once-upon-a-time dreams of being a skill position player, saying that he's played all positions on the offensive line from center to the tackle position. However, the 6-foot-5 lineman says he feels more natural at the guard position. Here's what he had to say about the contrast of playing the two positions.
" I feel like I'm that dude at guard because I don't have to kick step back all the way, I can jump to you and step side to side, and I have long enough arms to hit you with a hard punch and just stay in my area. But when I'm in at tackle, I have to be able to move fast and be quick on my feet, depending on where the person is. But I want to be great, I just have to know how to pass-protect the quarterback off the edge."
Warren has well over 20 plus offers and theres still a fair amount of time left before his recruitment winds; it will be interesting to see where the 2027 lineman will end up.
Warren also shared his thoughts on his unofficial visit to North Carolina.
"That visit definitely shocked my recruitment. During that visit, I sat down in the room with Coach Belichick, and we had a deep conversation about football. At one point, he threw a trick question my way about an offensive lineman on the Patriots. I couldn’t recall his name, but I knew his number, so I responded by breaking down his strengths and weaknesses. Turns out, I was spot on. We continued talking, and eventually, he made me an offer. He also mentioned that, since they can't text directly, he’d be sending Coach Jones my way at the school."
