2026 Four-Star LB Chad Fairchild Eyes July Commitment & Talks Relationship With Georgia Tech
I went to check out Chad Fairchild in person at spring practice. He’s gotten bigger since i last saw him and has continued to improve his craft. I asked as a leader what he has been stressing. Here is what he had to say.
“Dominant on the defensive side of the ball, and the main thing I have been stressing is getting to the ball. “11 hats getting to the ball,” said Fairchild.
So what makes him different as a linebacker?
“My Leadership and effort," said Fairchild."
Here is his official visit schedule with Fairchild, looking to lock in a few more.
Marshall June 3rd-6th
Mississippi State June 13-15
NC State June 20th-24th
I asked why he likes Georgia Tech so much and what makes him keep going back.
“Out of my top five, those schools give me the best vibes are Ga Tech and Mississippi State. That family feeling every time I go up there. Those players are amazing to hang around with. The vibes I get from them and all the hard work they’ve been putting in the spring, last summer and fall. The environment on campus with all the students also really gives me a good vibe.
“Coach Darius Eubanks is a cool guy, I am still getting to know him after Coach Santucci (former Georgia Tech DC) left for the Ravens. I know he came down from Georgia Southern, so we are starting to get a relationship going,” said Fairchild.
A thing to watch is if and or when an official visit will be set with the Yellow Jackets. Fairchild still has two openings and official visit season is around the corner. He did signal late May or perhaps early June would be ideal to visit the Yellow Jackets.
Fairchild will be in action next Friday night against Jonesboro in the spring game. He is looking to commit in July.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Makes The Final Four For Three Star OL Zykie Helton
ACC Quarterback Rankings: 247Sports Has Haynes King As A Top Four QB In The ACC Entering 2025
Four Star Georgia Tech WR Target Has Been A Terror In Spring Practice. Will Visit The Yellow Jackets On June 6th