Breaking: 2025 Eagles Landing Christian ATH Fenix Felton Commits To Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech lands its latest commitment of the 2025 class after landing 2025 Eagles Landing Christian ATH Fenix Felton.
He is the second defensive-back commitment in this class. Felton received an offer from the Yellow Jackets back in March and here is what he said about the initial offer.
“Receiving a Georgia Tech offer means a lot to me, my family, and my recruitment! This process shared with my family has truly been a blessing definitely knowing the hard work it required since the age of 4. What I like about the program is the educational opportunities, the urgency instilled in the players, and their desire to compete day in and day out,” said Felton.
Felton also built a strong relationship with defensive back coach Cory Peoples.
“Seeing Coach Peoples live in action really showed me his leadership and his love for coaching! He also demonstrated many other great qualities on the phone, starting a great relationship between him and me,” said Felton.
Felton was a frequent visitor on campus for the Yellow Jackets. He took a visit back on Elite Junior Day in March and was on campus for an official visit the first week it kicked off. Felton blew up in recruiting this spring exceeding double-digit offers and various P4 programs interested in him.
As far as Felton as a player, he has great size at 6'2 and 195 pounds. He plays for Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia, and had a great 2023 season. He played on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 31 catches for 489 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned kicks on punts and kickoffs. In total, he had 1,143 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.
His best game on the offensive side of the ball came against Callaway where he had nearly as many catches as touchdowns. Felton finished the game with four catches for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns averaging 39 yards per catch. Those great skills offensively translate to the opposite side of the ball and are part of what makes him special.
Defensively, Felton had 90 tackles, five interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a sack. He played his best football down the stretch. He had four games in 2023 where he had 10+ tackles in a game including three of the final five games. He is a long-rangy safety with excellent instincts that can make game-changing plays. Felton will be a great asset to the Yellow Jacket program as Georgia Tech continues to build an excellent 2025 class.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice