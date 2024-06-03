Georgia Tech Lands Second Commitment of The Day With the Addition of 2025 Three-Star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Georgia Tech football is on a roll today.
The Yellow Jackets landed three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson earlier today, but they got a huge pickup afterward with the commitment of three-star safety Rasean Dinkins. Dinkins is an in-state prospect who plays at Warner Robins High School and was being heavily pursued by a pair of SEC schools.
Dinkins is currently a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is rated the No. 564 prospect in the country, the No. 46 safety, and the No. 59 prospect in the state of Georgia. He held offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Cincinnati, Duke, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee.
Here is a scouting report on Dinkins courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"A well-rounded safety prospect that has shown early on in his prep career that he can defend the pass and the run. Doesn’t have a ton of verified markers, but measured just over 5-10, 175 pounds summer before 11th grade year. Got snaps at multiple spots in the secondary as a sophomore and made plays, picking off eight passes for a team that played for a Georgia AAAAA title. Didn’t have the same ball production early on in junior campaign, but made much more of an impact around the line of scrimmage, making stops in and around the box. Appears to be rather fluid in the lower half, which allows him to turn and run with pass catchers of all different sizes down the field. Projects as more of a low safety that can do a variety of different things depending on what a defensive coordinator needs. Must keep progressing, but has some of the skills required to make a difference at the Power Five level. Should be able to carve out a role on special teams given his physical temperament."
Georgia Tech 2025 Commits:
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins