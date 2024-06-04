Three-Star Running JP Powell Commits to Georgia Tech; Yellow Jackets now Have Six Commitments For The 2025 Class
Georgia Tech Football got two big commitments off of official visits this weekend and today they added a third. JP Powell, a three-star running back who plays at Miller County in Georgia, committed to the Yellow Jackets today and he was also coming off of an official visit to Georgia Tech. Powell joins offenisve lineman Jimmy Bryson and safety Rasean Dinkins comitted on Sunday.
From our recruiting reporter Najeh Wilkins:
"Powell had a good season for the Pirates and helped lead them to the first round of the playoffs. Last year he rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Defensively, he also had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Powell is also dangerous in the return game scoring multiple touchdowns in 2023 and averaging 26.4 yards per kick return. He also had two punt returns for touchdowns.
In terms of what separates him, it’s his work ethic and how hard he goes. Powell is constantly training and looking to improve his game each day. He spends hours on end perfecting his craft. On the field, his speed and vision make him dynamic. All he needs is a slither of space and he is turning on the jets and hitting the second level quickly. He is an elite playmaker who has good balance along with the power to sustain big hits and turn it into big plays."
Powell spoke with Najeh earlier in the process about his recruitment and other topics:
“The state championship in football is the goal. My drive to outwork anyone is what makes me elite. 5:30 AM workouts and speed training on the weekends are only a small part of it. You can always count on me putting in extra work,” said Powell. “My speed and vision allow me to play any position on the field. My background of playing several sports (football, baseball and basketball) growing up has equipped me for that too. My speed trainer and mentor Travis Norton has also trained me not only physically but mentally to handle challenges on and off the field. I cannot say enough about what he has done for me.”
In terms of what motivates him and who he does, it starts with his mom. Her impact has been profound on his life and is the reason he is the person he is on and off the field.
“My motivation is my mom. She has done so much for me and sacrificed for me that I owe it to her to play my heart out. She has worked several jobs and still finds time to make it to my sporting events,” said Powell.
Powell comes from Miller County, a team known for producing NFL talent like Keon Nash (Oakland Raiders) and Brandon Miller (Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons). Here is what it means to Powell and what he wants to do for the young guys coming up.
“It means a lot to play at Miller County. I hear all the stories of the pirates that played before me. The tradition at MC is second to none. Miller County has placed many guys in college and a few in the NFL. Selma Calloway(UGA) Charles Grant(UGA) and New Orleans Saints 1st round draft pick, Keon Nash (Albany State and Oakland Raiders), Brandon Miller(UGA, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons),” said Powell. “I am trying to show the younger guys that if you work hard it will all work out in the end. I am trying to leave the best example for all my teammates and players in the future, the blueprint of success.”
He has his eyes set on getting Miller County back to the promised land and back to title contention next season. The Pirates last won a region championship in 2008 where they made the quarterfinals and won 11 games. The past two seasons they’ve made the playoffs and three of the past four years.
"Miller County during the 90’s and 2000’s was a powerhouse and I plan for us to be that way this year. Coach Tom Causey has come in and is ready to get us back to the days we dominated.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star running back JP Powell