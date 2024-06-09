2025 Three-Star ATH Jamauri Brice Commits To Georgia Tech
Class of 2025, Carterville native, WR Jamauri Brice committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets via Twitter Sunday afternoon. In his tweet, he said he is 100% committed to the yellow jackets.
Only a week and some change into the month of June and its already been a busy week for Coach Brent Key and the staff. Just this past week, Tech had three commitments and two on the same day. Tech's recent commits are three-star OL Jimmy Bryson, three-star S Rasean Dinkins, and three-star RB JP Powell.
Brice is ranked as the 84th ATH in the nation playing both sides of the ball, playing wide receiver, defensive, and even taking some reps as a return man. Offensively, he's a big play waiting to happen. A walking slant-route to the house is a perfect term for Brice who was clocked topping out at 21.39 mph by Titan Sports this past season. However, not only will the 5-foot-9 receiver burn you downfield, but he also has the great leaping ability to high point the football at its apex. For the 2023-2024 season, Jamauri recorded a team-leading 530 receptions and 5 touchdowns, earning him first-team all-region AAAAA.
Being an exceptional athlete just as his position labels him, Jamauri is certainly capable of playing defensive back, showcasing great speed as well as exceptional leaping ability; however, I think the Cartersville native will likely see more reps at the receiver position for the Yellow Jackets.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Brice is the No. 752 player in the country, No. 52 athlete in the nation, and the No. 83 player in the state of Georiga. He had other offers from App State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Memphis, Oregon, UCF, Virginia Tech, and others.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Wide Receiver Jamauri Brice