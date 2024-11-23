BREAKING: 2025 Four-Star Safety Tae Harris Has Flipped His Commitment From Clemson To Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech adds another elite prospect to the 2025 class after landing Cedartown star Tae Harris, who flipped his recruitment from Clemson to the Yellow Jackets. Harris was committed to Clemson since March 18th, but things started to heat up in the past few weeks.
They've been on me pretty heavy since the end of my sophomore year and the beginning of my junior year. I took a few visits down there.
His relationship evolved with defensive back coach Cory Peoples who didn’t stop recruiting him. Harris also built a great relationship with defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci.
“Coach Peoples is my guy. We've just been keeping that same relationship and the word or message has never changed from the defensive coordinator coach Santucci. They've always told me they think I am the best safety in the country, and there is nobody they would rather have commanding the defense but me. That message never changed and he kept his word," said Harris. "Coach Peoples told me I am the guy he wants, and that I am the most versatile player in the country. I can play any five positions back there, and he told me to come in and earn it."
The education was also another key factor for Harris in his recruitment and Georgia Tech check the boxes. He is not just looking to be a great football player but also a good man.
"It's a great academic school. I can get a great eduction there. They have the people, the executives, and a lot of intern people there. If football don't work out, you have a lot of job openings," said Harris. "They are going to teach you how to be a better man. They don't only want good football players they want good men. They are going to teach you how to build your business and teach you how to manage your money. It really came down to what is best for me and my family. It's a better set up."
Harris is an elite prospect and one of the best in the country. According to 247Sports Composite, he is rated as the No. 3 safety, the No. 7 player in Georgia and the No. 48 player overall. He finished his senior year with 1,018 rushing yards, 270 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.
On defense, he had 70 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. He had one of his most impressive games against Cambridge in the first round. Harris rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns. On defense he finished with seven tackles and three pass breakups. He did all he could to lead his team to victory.
Harris is in the running for the Mr. Georgia award that honors the best player in the state. Harris has proven himself as one of the best athletes on both sides of the ball. He was announced as a top 10 finalist a week ago and will be voted for by media personnel, coaches, and athletic directors. He talked about what it would mean to win.
“It would be pretty special to win. I know a lot of top athletes in college and in the NFL. They were Mr. Whatever of their state, so it would mean a lot. It would definitely put the world on notice. It would mean a lot for my city (Cedartown) and my family. I am just trying to work hard and it would mean everything for me to win that.
So what does Harris give you on the field? Think about a hard-hitting safety that is equally as good at defending the pass. He is one of the best safeties in this class tracking the football and coming over and making a play on the ball. Harris plays with great anticipation and is a film junkie which allows him to play loose on the gridiron. He eats, lives, and breathes football. I asked him earlier this year what it takes to be an elite safety.
“Being a safety you have to be able to do everything. You have to be able to tackle in space and bigger running backs. You have to be able to cover and be able to play man-to-man. You have to be a technician and you have to be able to do everything. You have to have speed because you are going to go against some talented receivers. It takes a lot to be a safety.
I got a chance to call a game of his earlier this year when Cedartown hosted Cartersville on Peachtree Sports Network and was thoroughly impressed. Harris plays at a different speed than most and has a great feel for the game. He also ran track during his high school career specifically the 100 meter with times in the 10.6 range. Harris set program records in the 100 meters and 200 meters during his junior season.
Off the field, he is intelligent and a young man with a good head on his shoulders. He is an unquestioned leader who demands the best of himself and every day gives his 100%. Harris never slacks off on anything he does and his work ethic separates him from the rest.
To put it simply, he is a game-changer and will provide a lot to the Georgia Tech defense on and off the field. He will have the opportunity to see the field as a true freshman. He is definitely a smart player but it will depend on how quickly he adjusts to the various coverages, checks, and speed on the next level. He is more than equipped for it playing for one of the better programs in the state that has produced marquee talent like NFL great Nick Chubb.
The Yellow Jackets are building an elite secondary under DB Coach Cory Peoples. They already have the commitment of four-star CB Dalen Penson from Sandy Creek. Georgia Tech also has Jayden Barr who is a three-star prospect and is very underrated to go along with three-star safety Fenix Felton from ELCA (Eagles Landing Christian Academy). Harris is the third-highest-rated player to commit to Georgia Tech all-time per 247Sports Composite. A pretty big win for the Yellow Jackets as they look to continue to shape the program and bring it back to elite status.