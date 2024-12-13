Coveted Transfer Portal RB Malachi Hosley Leaves Georgia Tech With An Offer + Other Tranfer Portal Updates
PENN RB Malachi Hosley leaves Georgia Tech with an offer after a good visit.
Hosley is considered one of the best running backs in the portal. He finished his sophomore season with 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. His best game came against Cornell where he rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Hosley rushed for 100 yards in seven of the 12 games played this season and rushed for 100 yards in the final four games. Hosley also has started to garner interest from North Carolina and new head coach Bill Belichick, who is one of the best the sport has ever seen.
Despite Georgia Tech having a good running back room, there is still that void at the RB2 position. Anthony Carrie and Trelain Maddox have shown flashes but they are currently doing it with a running back-by-committee approach. Chad Alexander is a veteran back who rotates in the lineup also. It would be a homecoming for Hosley if he decided to come to Georgia Tech. Hosley began his high school career here in Georgia playing for Northside-Columbus. He finished his final high school season with 2,152 yards and 27 touchdowns. Hosely would be an instant impact player for the Yellow Jackets and would not only be a threat in the running game but also a threat in the passing game.
Latest Offers
DL Amorie Morrison (Old Dominion) - Morrison hit the portal on December 8th and has been picking up offers since he put he became available. He is 6’4 and 260 pounds. He’s gotten offers from Western Kentucky, FAU, Buffalo, UAB, Toledo, and Coastal Carolina. He finished his junior season with 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Morrison picked up an offer from Georgia Tech today.
OL Kavion Broussard (Ole Miss)- Broussard hit the portal on December 9th. He picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on December 12th. He doesn’t have a visit set up with the Yellow Jackets but is expected to visit Miami on December 19th, per ThePortalReport. Coming out of high school he was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.
The Yellow Jackets are also still in heavy pursuit and will have a number of visitors on campus this weekend.
Visits to the Flats this weekend:
December 14th
LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)- Spaulding is coming off the best season of his career, setting career highs in almost every category. He finished with 66 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception returned for a touchdown. He played his high school ball here in Georgia at Miller Grove High School.
December 16th
WR Javon Tracy (Miami (OH)- Tracy had a breakout season for the Redhawks. He finished with 57 catches for 818 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Those stats helped him earn first-team Mid-American Conference (MAC) honors. Tracy recorded a catch in every game this season and had one of his best outings against Toledo. He finished with 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. He picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets on December 9th and will visit them this upcoming Monday.
December 17th-18th
OL Miles McVay (Alabama)- The true freshman didn’t get an opportunity to showcase his talent at Alabama. He was behind a veteran-led group, but still appeared in 12 games for the Crimson Tide playing as a rotational offensive lineman. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a four-star and the No. 196 player nationally. Currently, 247Sports has him ranked as a three-star and No. 189 player in the portal. He is great in size, with his 6’6 342-pound frame, and could be a starter at the Power 4 level if given the chance.
Expected Visit
LSU WR CJ Daniels
He doesn’t have a date in stone yet but he is expected to be on the flats sometime soon. He finished his season with 480 receiving yards on 42 catches for the Tigers. More on Daniels per Jackson Caudell.
“Daniels spent one year at LSU after transferring in from Liberty and he is back in the portal. According to Pete Nakos at On3 Sports, Georgia Tech is going to be one of the teams getting a visit from Daniels, but they are not the only team. Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, and Auburn are also reportedly getting a visit from Daniels.”
